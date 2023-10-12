Compliance & Regulatory Reporting Analyst

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



Responsible for advising the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy regarding supply and trading activities, using sound technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external trading policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture in all trading operations.



The primary function of the Regulatory Reporting Analyst is to support operations for Ethics and Compliance and Regulatory Reporting: responsible for assisting the team, accountable for executing specific regulatory reporting activities or monitoring including but not limited to Mexico Reporting (CRE), Brazil Reporting, Commodity Future Trade Commission (CFTC) Financial Regulatory Reform (Dodd-Frank), Canadian Financial Regulatory Reform, Federal Energy Commission (FERC) Form 552, Electronic Quarterly Report (EQR), Canadian National Energy Board (NEB), FERC Price Reporting, etc.

The Regulatory Reporting Analyst will be an integral part of the GPTA Ethics and Compliance program. This role will be required to:

Read and understand regulations that govern the reporting of financial and physical trading activity in various countries within Gas and Power Trading portfolio.

Work within tight time constraints as dictated by regulatory requirements.

Build relationships with commercial team.

Stay abreast of rule changes and participate in project teams in implementing necessary changes.

Coordinate relevant information technology and systems implementation of project and testing plans.

Understand time sensitive regulatory commitments for the trading organization and work with Compliance and Regulatory groups in completing filings on a timely manner.

Provide training on regulatory changes that impact regulatory reporting.

Coordinate reporting for swap dealing activity and end-user swap activity.

Participate in other Ethics and Compliance and Regulatory Reporting activities as required.

Knowledge of mid-office control processes for Gas, Power, NGL, and/or Oil commodities.

Experience reading and executing of regulatory mandates.

Proficient in Excel and PowerPoint.

Experience in managing regulatory reports related to Energy Trading operations for FERC, CFTC, NEB, and other entities.

Knowledge of CFTC Financial Regulatory reform (Dodd-Frank) regulation particularly around Real Time Reporting of swaps.

Understanding of database systems and Energy Trading Risk Management systems.

Strong process improvement skills and project management experience.

Experience in the North American energy markets; cross- commodity knowledge preferred.

The successful candidate must embrace the opportunity to work within a performance driven, progressive organization which, while they actively tackle the demands and challenges of a complex and dynamic business, as well as the provision of an effective control environment which is a fundamental piece of the Trading & Shipping license to operate.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.