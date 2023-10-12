Compliance & Regulatory Reporting Analyst

Entity:Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
Responsible for advising the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy regarding supply and trading activities, using sound technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external trading policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture in all trading operations.
The primary function of the Regulatory Reporting Analyst is to support operations for Ethics and Compliance and Regulatory Reporting: responsible for assisting the team, accountable for executing specific regulatory reporting activities or monitoring including but not limited to Mexico Reporting (CRE), Brazil Reporting, Commodity Future Trade Commission (CFTC) Financial Regulatory Reform (Dodd-Frank), Canadian Financial Regulatory Reform, Federal Energy Commission (FERC) Form 552, Electronic Quarterly Report (EQR), Canadian National Energy Board (NEB), FERC Price Reporting, etc.
The Regulatory Reporting Analyst will be an integral part of the GPTA Ethics and Compliance program. This role will be required to:
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 2 more}
