Compliance & Regulatory Architect

Job summary

ROLE SYNOPSIS



Architecture is a collaborative discipline, and it plays a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, in order to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp.



As an Architect, you will be supporting the Compliance, Regulatory & Pricing portfolio of applications and platforms within bp Trading & Shipping.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES



Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will care passionately about the integrity of the Digital capabilities you develop. You will be responsible for designing and building solutions that best meet the business needs and are aligned with the Digital strategy and roadmaps. You will contribute to business and systems strategy and be accountable for the delivery roadmap definition.

Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You will contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mindset.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Team: You will play an integral role in building the team’s skillset while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".

Relationships: You will build strong relationships across the business and Digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP.

FORMAL EDUCATION

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.



DESIRABLE CRITERIA



A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering transformational IT projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Experience in being part of a tight-knit agile devops delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

The ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Experience of delivering architectures for complex solutions across business, data, technical and infrastructure domains.

Experience executing design authority according to a common architecture process and strategy, including the identification and articulation of “Key Design Decisions”.

Good understanding of the basic business context and requirements associated with European Regulatory Reform, US Regulatory Reform, and emerging Singapore Reform

Good experience of real-time and daily regulatory reporting submissions, reconciliation, with good understanding of the associated data and processes

A proven ability and experience of interpreting complex regulations and associated information in order to identify potential impacts across business process and IT systems

Experience of IT systems associated with one or several of the following regulations: Dodd-Frank, EMIR, REMIT, MiFID, MiFID II, MAR, MAS or CSA

Experience of commodities trading across the following geographies: Europe, Asia and North America, and commodities: Crude and Refined Products, Gas, Electricity, LNG, NGL’s, Coal, Emissions, Power and others.

Understand the deal life cycle and the integration between the ETRMs and the Regulatory systems

Experience within a commodity trading environment of transaction monitoring platforms and associated data feeds.

Experience in pricing, market data, fundamental data, associated tooling and processes is also advantageous.

Essential Skills

Requirements Definition and Management

Solution Architecture

Technical Specialism

Systems Integration

Innovation

Data Analysis

Desirable Skills

Emerging Technology Monitoring

Systems Design

User Experience Analysis

Business Risk Management

Capacity Management

Network Design

Service Acceptance

Systems Development Management

IT Strategy and Planning

Business Modelling

Leadership & EQ

You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within digital teams & the wider BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

You apply judgement and common sense at scale.

You comply with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

ROLE SYNOPSIS



Architecture is a collaborative discipline, and it plays a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, in order to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp.



As an Architect, you will be supporting the Compliance, Regulatory & Pricing portfolio of applications and platforms within bp Trading & Shipping.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

