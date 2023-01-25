Compliance & Regulatory Reporting Analyst

This position is within the Ethics and Compliance (E&C) Team and supports the Gas, Power, and NGL business lines (GPTA).
The primary function of the Regulatory Reporting Analyst is to support operations for Ethics and Compliance and Regulatory Reporting: responsible for assisting the team, accountable for driving specific regulatory reporting activities or monitoring including but not limited to Mexico Reporting (CRE), Brazil Reporting, Dodd Frank, Canadian Financial Regulatory Reform, Federal Energy Commission (FERC) Form 552, Electronic Quarterly Report (EQR), National Energy Board (NEB), Price Reporting, etc.
Bachelor’s degree required. MBA preferred.
The successful candidate must embrace the opportunity to work within a performance driven, progressive organization which, while they actively tackle the demands and challenges of a complex and dynamic business, as well as the provision of an effective control environment which is a fundamental piece of the Trading & Shipping license to operate.
Strengths You'll Need: Leading people, Partnership & Teamwork, Business Awareness, Performance Bias, Wise Decisions and Innovation
Technical Competencies: Understanding Regulations; External Financial World; Control and Assurance; Business Planning; Performance Management; Financial Decision Making and Economic Analysis.
