Compliance & Regulatory Reporting Analyst

Job summary

Role Synopsis

This position is within the Ethics and Compliance (E&C) Team and supports the Gas, Power, and NGL business lines (GPTA).

The primary function of the Regulatory Reporting Analyst is to support operations for Ethics and Compliance and Regulatory Reporting: responsible for assisting the team, accountable for driving specific regulatory reporting activities or monitoring including but not limited to Mexico Reporting (CRE), Brazil Reporting, Dodd Frank, Canadian Financial Regulatory Reform, Federal Energy Commission (FERC) Form 552, Electronic Quarterly Report (EQR), National Energy Board (NEB), Price Reporting, etc.

Key accountabilities

Be an integral part of the GPTA Performance & Control network

Assist with all regulatory reporting activities and processes for which Regulatory Reporting has accountability including Mexico Reporting, Dodd Frank, Form 552, EQR, Price Reporting, etc.

Responsible for testing and coordinating relevant information technology and systems implementation of projects for Commodity Risk and the Regulatory Reporting Teams.

Actively participate in all team projects and team activities as they come up throughout the year.

Understand regulatory commitments for the trading organization and work with Compliance and Regulatory groups in completing filings on a timely manner.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree required. MBA preferred.

Essential experience and job requirements

Knowledge of mid-office control processes for Gas, Power, NGL, and Oil commodities.

Assertive, self-starter with a bias for action coupled with high integrity, confidence, qualifications, and credibility.

Ability to accept responsibility and accountability.

Strong problem-solving skills.

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and deliver under pressure.

Results oriented with strong follow through and the ability to bring accountabilities to timely completion. Commitment to delivery is essential

Flexibility to work overtime as necessary.

Looks for innovative ways to do things better, faster, and more efficiently.

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Ability to read, write and speak fluent Spanish.

Proficient in VBA: able to read, write, and correct code in Excel.

Experience in handling regulatory reports related to Energy Trading operations for FERC, Commodity Futures Trade Commission (CFTC), NEB, and other entities.

Knowledge of Dodd Frank regulation particularly around Real Time Reporting of swaps.

Understanding of database systems and Energy Trading Risk Management systems.

Strong process improvement skills and project management experience.

Experience in the North American energy markets; cross- commodity knowledge preferred.

The successful candidate must embrace the opportunity to work within a performance driven, progressive organization which, while they actively tackle the demands and challenges of a complex and dynamic business, as well as the provision of an effective control environment which is a fundamental piece of the Trading & Shipping license to operate.

Strengths You'll Need: Leading people, Partnership & Teamwork, Business Awareness, Performance Bias, Wise Decisions and Innovation

Technical Competencies: Understanding Regulations; External Financial World; Control and Assurance; Business Planning; Performance Management; Financial Decision Making and Economic Analysis.

Why Join Us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.