Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The compliance and License coordinator is responsible for ensuring all the legal documents related with licenses, permits, legal information and requests from the external or internal stakeholders are responded to in a timely manner. It concerns providing technical support and managing the different engineering companies and suppliers giving support to the Asset Managers and PMO to control the requests and licences timing. Main contact with the official Administrations. The main aim of these activities is to enable all the areas involve fulfilling the information and comply with the times.

This role will support the legal compliance of the mobility and convenience sites in Spain.

Key accountabilities

Management of all compliance notifications that arrive to bp and/or Markoil downloading from external and internal stakeholders.

Referral of notifications to the competent area at BP or engineering company ensuring an adequate response in a timely manner, avoiding the collection of sanctions.

Signing of documentation on behalf of BP-MK: requests for works, procedures for changes of ownership, legalizations, authorizations

Legal compliance management, working with the legal management tool to ensure all the documents are uploaded and all the areas have the right access.

Instances management from different areas due to problems with certificates.

Sanction management process. Ensure that the payments are done in the correct time.

Administration contact for providing / request different information related with licenses, documents, procedures, certificates…

Support Asset managers and PMO to obtain the licenses requested for the different projects and programs and control the timings.

Project management information, uploading the information to keep informed to the construction&maintenance team and operations,

Ad-hoc reporting: develop and maintain different kind of reports related notifications, legal compliance, kpis.

Key Stakeholders:

Asset PMO Manager

Asset Manager

Asset Support

Predictive Maintenance and Inspection Programme Analysts

Operations

Remediation

HSSE

Job Holder Requirements

Education

Secondary vocational education level / Bachelor degree required

Experience

Minimum of 3 years of relevant working experience

Excellent knowledge of MS Office, SAP

Good oral and written communication skills

Strong administrative skills

Accuracy.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

