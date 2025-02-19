This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



The Compression Specialist, working under general supervision, is responsible for optimizing compression including tracking production and data to determine efficiency of units - run times, load, and sizing. The role works with our Production Superintendent, Production Foremen and vendors to ensure proper compressors in place for the volumes associated with each well pad and performs routine assignments such as maintaining files/records, performing calculations, and gathering/tabulating data. The role prepares, maintains, and submits reports and records of daily, weekly, and monthly compressor operational, maintenance, and cost information. The role oversees installation of new and replacement compression equipment and conducts operational readiness review prior to start up. The role is pivotal in optimizing compression systems, enhancing operational efficiency, and ensuring equipment reliability.

Key Responsibilities

Monitors and reports on daily run times of compressors (primarily gas lift and VRU compressors), supports in troubleshooting problems, and assists in overseeing contractors installing and maintaining compression equipment on the organization's locations.

Works under general supervision and performs routine assignments such as maintaining files/records, performing calculations, and gathering/tabulating data.

Demonstrates consensus building demeanor with management, peers, direct reports, and contractors to advance operational efficiencies and is able to understand and articulate the supporting reasons and value of processed and priorities.

Participates in proactive safety activities, demonstrates EHS commitment, and identifies opportunities for modifications to routine tasks, showcasing awareness of continuous improvement principles.

Supports in establishing and maintaining mechanisms and processes to track inventory and location of all compression equipment and in reviewing contracts with Supply Chain to ensure consistent terms and conditions.

Provides input to execute plans for business objectives, performs compression-specific risk mitigation tasks, and receives mentoring for knowledge transfer and skill development.

Assists in maintaining compliance, in conjunction and coordination with the Foremen and EHS department for all regulatory, environmental, and safety issues and helps in scheduling and facilitating vendor reliability and KPI meetings.

Demonstrates a general working knowledge of business principles and industry practices, evaluates, and recommends solutions to business and technical problems, and organizes workload consistently and efficiently.

Develops an understanding of terminology, applications, and standard procedures for performing the engineering technician job function and is capable of climbing stairs, ladders, and various equipment.

Trains newly hired and/or less experienced operators regarding compression equipment and possesses intermediate and advanced skills in the application of relevant software packages.

Reviews and evaluates MA data on a weekly basis and shares data results with vendors during KPI meetings or more frequently as required.

Education

High School Diploma/General Education Diploma (GED)/Higher Secondary education and/or commensurate work experience is required. Associate’s Degree in Engineering, Business Administration or any other related discipline is preferred.

Experience

3+ years of relevant experience, preferably in E&P Operations specializing in areas such as Maintenance and/or Operations of Compression Equipment. or a related field. Industry experience is preferred.

Skills & Competencies

Oral & Written Communication

Results Oriented

Strong Business Acumen Focusing on Value

Recordkeeping, Data Management, and Cost/Budget Tracking

Embodies a Culture of Safety First and Leads Safety Standards

Expert in Compression Equipment Operation & Maintenance

Location: Cuero/Victoria, TX

Physical Requirements:

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 50 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 50 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 20 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 20 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 110 lbs with two hands x 3.

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 110 lbs with two hands x 3.

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 2 hands at self-selected height: 50 lbs for a distance of 50 feet x 2; self-paced.

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 40 steps, self-paced

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 10 rungs, self-paced

Agilities:

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but continuous.

Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but actual touching of toes not required,

Kneeling:

From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous,

Sustained Squatting:

From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting:

Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $119,000-$141,000.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.