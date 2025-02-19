This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Compression Technician

Position Summary: The Compression Technician is responsible for troubleshooting, maintaining, and repairing compression equipment on-site to maximize compressor uptime and performance. The role works closely with vendors, field operators, and production teams to diagnose failures, implement repairs, and track root causes to enhance compressor reliability and efficiency. This position is field-based and requires hands-on mechanical expertise with compression systems.

Key Responsibilities:

Diagnose and troubleshoot issues with gas lift, well head and VRU compressors, ensuring minimal downtime and optimal performance.

Work directly with vendors and service providers to facilitate compressor repairs, coordinate maintenance activities, and ensure timely resolution of failures.

Track and analyze root causes of compressor failures, working to identify trends and implement preventative measures to improve runtime and reliability.

Perform routine inspections, operational checks, and maintenance on compressors and associated equipment to ensure proper functioning.

Assist in the installation and startup of new and replacement compression equipment, verifying operational readiness.

Maintain accurate records of maintenance activities, repairs, downtime, and performance metrics for tracking and reporting purposes.

Collaborate with Production Superintendents, Foremen, and Compression Specialists to align compression strategies with production needs.

Participate in safety meetings, adhere to EHS regulations, and ensure all work is conducted in compliance with company and industry safety standards.

Support inventory tracking of compression equipment and critical spare parts to ensure availability for rapid response to failures.

Assist in reviewing vendor performance and reliability metrics, contributing to continuous improvement initiatives.

Qualifications & Requirements:

High school diploma or GED required; technical certification or vocational training in mechanics, instrumentation, or a related field preferred.

Minimum of 3 years of experience in troubleshooting and maintaining natural gas compression equipment.

Strong mechanical aptitude with hands-on experience working with reciprocating and rotary screw compressors.

Familiarity with troubleshooting control panels, automation systems, and pressure/flow control devices related to compression equipment.

Ability to interpret schematics, technical manuals, and diagnostic tools to troubleshoot equipment.

Effective communication skills to coordinate with vendors, field operators, and production teams.

Strong analytical skills to track compressor performance trends and identify areas for improvement.

Proficiency in using maintenance tracking software and basic Microsoft Office applications.

Physical ability to work in outdoor field conditions, including climbing ladders, lifting heavy equipment, and working in confined spaces.

Willingness to participate in an on-call rotation and respond to compressor-related emergencies as needed.

This role is critical in ensuring that field compression equipment remains operational, supporting production goals and minimizing downtime through proactive maintenance and troubleshooting.

Location: Cuero/Victoria, TX

Physical Requirements:

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 50 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 50 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 20 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 20 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 110 lbs with two hands x 3.

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of 110 lbs with two hands x 3.

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 2 hands at self-selected height: 50 lbs for a distance of 50 feet x 2; self-paced.

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 40 steps, self-paced

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 10 rungs, self-paced

Agilities:

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but continuous.

Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but actual touching of toes not required,

Kneeling:

From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous,

Sustained Squatting:

From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting:

Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.

How much do we pay (Base)? $81,000-$147,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.