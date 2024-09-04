Entity:Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.
Since English proficiency is a requirement for the position, submit your resume in English.
The Concerns Advisor will manage the concerns and enquiries raised by the employees in the Case Management System (CMS) by applying active case management processes and procedures.
The position will drive efficient and effective resolution of cases from submission to closure, ensuring communications with the workforce who have raised concerns as required by bp policies and the Code of Conduct. Working closely with other colleagues in the Workforce Concerns Program (WCP) and Ethics and Compliance (E&C) teams.
The purpose of the WCP the Business Integrity (BI) Function is to ensure that concerns raised are handled appropriately, consistently and investigated (when needed) in a timely and effective manner by trained investigators. The WCP and BI work closely with E&C and subject matter experts (SME) from partner functions to make sure that concerns are resolved, and lessons are learned and shared where applicable.
At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team? We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity! We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
