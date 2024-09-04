Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

Since English proficiency is a requirement for the position, submit your resume in English.

The Concerns Advisor will manage the concerns and enquiries raised by the employees in the Case Management System (CMS) by applying active case management processes and procedures.

The position will drive efficient and effective resolution of cases from submission to closure, ensuring communications with the workforce who have raised concerns as required by bp policies and the Code of Conduct. Working closely with other colleagues in the Workforce Concerns Program (WCP) and Ethics and Compliance (E&C) teams.

The purpose of the WCP the Business Integrity (BI) Function is to ensure that concerns raised are handled appropriately, consistently and investigated (when needed) in a timely and effective manner by trained investigators. The WCP and BI work closely with E&C and subject matter experts (SME) from partner functions to make sure that concerns are resolved, and lessons are learned and shared where applicable.

Management of the assigned portfolio of businesses and functions, evaluation of new submissions entered through the system and initial case triage.

Figure out the most appropriate way to handle a concern involving other SMEs, relevant BI Investigation teams, or Ethics and Compliance Liaisons (ECL), when needed, to resolve either by local investigation or by undertaking other management action.

Management and oversight of interactions and communications with the Concerned Individuals to ensure responsiveness. Oversight and maintenance of records in CMS to ensure conformance to the requirements of the Management of Concerns and Investigations policy.

Building and maintaining effective relationships with functional partners such as E&C Advisors, People & Culture, Safety and Operational Risk and bp Legal. Developing a strong network across the company to provide effective liaison for the management of concerns and responses to enquiries.

Provide support to the BI Investigation teams in coordinating local investigations, as requested.

Monitoring case cycle to drive timely resolution of concerns and raising to management if needed. Review of outcomes of local concerns management for consistency, rigor and tracking any remedial actions, including process improvements and, where appropriate, disciplinary outcomes.

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses

5 to 7 years of relevant work experience. Former employee relations, human resources, ethics and/or compliance experience is preferred.

Proficiency in English and Portuguese, comfortable communicating with an international team

Strong capability in exercising sound judgment particularly in areas of ambiguity

Experience working cross culturally and in large/multinational companies is desirable

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and teams

Phenomenal teammate attitude with talent to interact at all levels

