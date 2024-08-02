Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading Data & Confirms function team and advance your career as a



Confirmations Analyst Fixed term



In this role You will:

Ensure the accurate preparation of confirmations for standard paper and forward deals

Check and confirm the accuracy of third party and/or broker confirmations of trades, in a timely manner

Ensure contracts result in minimum overall exposure for and that there is a match between our confirmations and our trade capture system and 3rd party confirmations

Take active part in any Contracts and Confirmations related projects

Provide guidance to colleagues, managing priorities and resource requirements

Manage complex cases individually

Cooperate with other teams to ensure smooth operations; develop and maintain good relationship with front office and partners

Report control deficiencies such as fraud or failure of internal controls

Participate in and manage ad-hoc projects

We have the following requirements: Relevant degree and min.1-2 years experience in corporate, administrative environment

Experience in administration area or in a supporting role, contracts management experience is an advantage

Fluency in English, and active knowledge of Japanese (reading comprehension, writing)

Interest in standard financial trading instruments

MS Office experience, good technical skills

High level of accuracy and attention to detail

Proven experience in identifying CI opportunities

Ability to work under time-pressure and multi-task

Flexible, motivated personality

Team player with ability to handle pressure particularly during busy periods At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



