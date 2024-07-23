Entity:Finance
About Us
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Trading Data & Confirms function team and advance your career as a
Confirmations Analyst
The role holder is supposed to start at 7 AM every day.
In this role You will:
Ensure the accurate preparation of confirmations for standard paper and forward deals
Check and confirm the accuracy of third party and/or broker confirmations of trades, in a timely manner
Ensure contracts result in minimum overall exposure for and that there is a match between our confirmations and our trade capture system and 3rd party confirmations
Take active part in any Contracts and Confirmations related projects
Provide guidance to colleagues, managing priorities and resource requirements
Manage complex cases individually
Cooperate with other teams to ensure smooth operations; develop and maintain good relationship with front office and partners
Report control deficiencies such as fraud or failure of internal controls
Participate in and manage ad-hoc projects
Essential Education & Experience
Relevant degree and min.1-2 years experience in corporate, administrative environment
Experience in administration area or in a supporting role, contracts management experience is an advantage
Great communicator with a customer service mindset
Interest in standard financial trading instruments
MS Office experience, good technical skills
High level of accuracy and attention to detail
Proven experience in identifying CI opportunities
Ability to work under time-pressure and multi-task
Flexible, motivated personality
Team player with ability to handle pressure particularly during busy periods
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.