Confirmations Senior Analyst, Part time 20 hours

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ063953
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!


Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Join our Trading Data & Confirms function team and advance your career as a
Confirmations Senior Analyst- Part time, 20 hours

In this role You will:
  • Ensure the accurate preparation of confirmations for standard paper and forward deals
  • Check and confirm the accuracy of third party and/or broker confirmations of trades, in a timely manner
  • Ensure contracts result in minimum overall exposure for and that there is a match between our confirmations and our trade capture system and 3rd party confirmations
  • Timely response or escalation of issues or concerns related to compliance or regulations
  • Take active part in any Contracts and Confirmations related projects
  • Provide guidance to colleagues, managing priorities and resource requirements
  • Manage complex cases individually
  • Handle deviations and exceptions and escalate any significant control breakdown
  • Cooperate with other teams to ensure smooth operations; develop and maintain good relationship with front office and stakeholders
  • Understand the importance of controls and the obligation to report control deficiencies such as fraud or failure of internal controls
  • Participate in and manage ad-hoc projects
  • Ensure that all WDesk sub-process controls requirements are met


We have the following requirements:

  • Relevant degree and min.1-2 years experience in corporate environment
  • Experience in administration area or in a supporting role, contracts management experience is an advantage
  • Fluency in English
  • Interest in standard financial trading instruments
  • MS Office experience, good technical skills
  • High level of accuracy and attention to detail
  • Proven experience in identifying CI opportunities
  • Ability to work under time-pressure and multi-task
  • Flexible, motivated personality
  • Strong stakeholder management/customer service capabilities
  • Team player with ability to handle pressure particularly during busy periods


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Internal control and compliance, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

