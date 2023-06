Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading Data & Confirms function team and advance your career as a

Confirmations Senior Analyst- Part time, 20 hours



In this role You will:

Ensure the accurate preparation of confirmations for standard paper and forward deals

Check and confirm the accuracy of third party and/or broker confirmations of trades, in a timely manner

Ensure contracts result in minimum overall exposure for and that there is a match between our confirmations and our trade capture system and 3rd party confirmations

Timely response or escalation of issues or concerns related to compliance or regulations

Take active part in any Contracts and Confirmations related projects

Provide guidance to colleagues, managing priorities and resource requirements

Manage complex cases individually

Handle deviations and exceptions and escalate any significant control breakdown

Cooperate with other teams to ensure smooth operations; develop and maintain good relationship with front office and stakeholders

Understand the importance of controls and the obligation to report control deficiencies such as fraud or failure of internal controls

Participate in and manage ad-hoc projects

Ensure that all WDesk sub-process controls requirements are met



We have the following requirements:

Relevant degree and min.1-2 years experience in corporate environment

Experience in administration area or in a supporting role, contracts management experience is an advantage

Fluency in English

Interest in standard financial trading instruments

MS Office experience, good technical skills

High level of accuracy and attention to detail

Proven experience in identifying CI opportunities

Ability to work under time-pressure and multi-task

Flexible, motivated personality

Strong stakeholder management/customer service capabilities

Team player with ability to handle pressure particularly during busy periods



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Internal control and compliance, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



