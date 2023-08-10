Confirms Team Lead

Job summary

Job Description Summary We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading &Shipping function and advance your career as a



Confirmations Team Leader



In this role, You will:

Manage and supervise the Confirms Team; provide leadership and guidance to a team(s) of analysts, managing priorities and resource requirements.

Ensure the review and matching of incoming confirms; timely response or escalation of issues or concerns related to compliance, commercial or credit exposure.

Understand the business performance expectations of the team and accountable for the measurements and reporting of KPIs for area of responsibility.

Accountable for identifying key stakeholders, building and managing the relationships and customer focus. Serve as the primary contact for any escalations.

Develop new and innovative approaches where structured frameworks and contracts are not applicable. Improves the efficiency of the process through non-standard short and long-term deals.

Understand the importance of controls and the obligation to report control deficiencies such as fraud, potential for failure and failure of internal controls relevant to the Control Process.



In this role we have the following requirements:

Bachelor degree and minimum 5 years of working experience

Fluency in English

3+ years of leading teams

Confirmations and/or energy trading experience

Developing and delivering continuous improvements ideas (e.g. process change and/or automation & reporting changes)

Experience in managing smaller teams or projects

Ability to coach, challenge and build high performing teams

Understanding of business drivers and how Contracts and Confirmation supports delivery of the business strategy

Strong stakeholder management/customer service capabilities



