Consent & Stakeholder Advisor, Offshore Wind

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bps strategy. By 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding Environmental and Consenting team to support our growing portfolio of Projects. The Consent & Stakeholder Advisor will work as part of multi-disciplinary project teams to support stakeholder engagement for the development and operation of offshore wind and other renewable projects.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Consent & Stakeholder Advisor(Office based role in Copenhagen)

In this role You will:

Support consenting strategy for projects, including schedule, budget and resourcing activities from bid phase to project execution

Identify consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation, and decommissioning

Lead environmental and consenting consultants to deliver required outputs to support stakeholder engagement and consenting activities

Identify and acquire environmental consents required to support operational activities (e.g. – surveys) Own the delivery of surveys and studies required to support Environmental and Social Impact Assessments

Support relationship development and ownership with key stakeholders (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and key consultees) to support pathway to winning bids and compliance of projects under development or during execution Build relationships with Project team to ensure environmental and consenting requirements are embedded in Project design

Support development of Project HSE, Consenting and Stakeholder Engagement Plans

You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English & Danish

Degree in Environmental related field

5+ years experience in regulatory and permitting activities

Experience leading environmental and marine risks in a major project or operation

Confidence and track record of engaging external and internal stakeholders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Why join us

This role is in support of bp's Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Environment permitting



Legal Disclaimer:

