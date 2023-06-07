Consent & Stakeholder Lead - Permits, Offshore Wind

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bps strategy. B by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding Environmental and Social team to support our growing portfolio of Projects. The Environmental and Consenting Lead will work as part of multi-disciplinary project teams to support the development and operation of offshore wind and other renewable projects.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bps strategy. B by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding Environmental and Social team to support our growing portfolio of Projects. The Environmental and Consenting Lead will work as part of multi-disciplinary project teams to support the development and operation of offshore wind and other renewable projects.



Job Description:

Environmental and Consenting Lead (Office based role in Copenhagen, location of project work could be flexible across Europe)

In this role You will:

Delivery of consenting strategy for projects, including schedule, budget and resourcing activities from bid phase to project execution

Provide technical consenting guidance, support and oversight Identify consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation, and decommissioning

Lead environmental and consenting consultants to deliver required outputs to support consenting activities and process Identify and acquire environmental consents required to support operational activities (e.g. – surveys)

Be responsible for the delivery of surveys and studies required to support Environmental and Social Impact Assessments

Own relationship with key stakeholders (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and key consultees) to support pathway to winning bids and compliance of projects under development or during execution

Form relationships with Project team to ensure environmental and consenting requirements are embedded in Project design

Support development of Project HSE and Consenting Plans

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English & Danish

Degree in Environmental related field

10+ years experience in regulatory and permitting activities

Previous experience leading permitting activity for offshore wind projects, or alternative major projects or operations activity (ideally offshore)

Existing networks in the relevant government agencies

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leader

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects

Why join us

This role is in support of bp's Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.