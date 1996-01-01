Consent & Stakeholder advisor- Permits, offshore wind

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.bp's bids for the two wind permits underpin extensive and transformational plans for a series of further integrated clean energy investments in the Netherlands and will support the decarbonization goals of the Rotterdam region and the country more widely.We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding Environmental and Social team to support our growing portfolio of Projects. The Environmental and Stakeholder Advisor will work as part of multi-disciplinary project teams to support stakeholder engagement for the development and operation of offshore wind and other renewable projects.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



HSSE Group



About bp

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp ’ s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



We welcome applications from all interested candidates across the Netherlands as we are exploring the possibilities of opening a new office more centrally in the Netherlands.



Consent & Stakeholder advisor- Permits

Please note that Proficient English AND Dutch knowledge is required.



In this role You will:

Identify consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation and decommissioning

Support consenting strategy for projects, including schedule, budget and resourcing activities from bid phase to project execution

Identify consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation, and decommissioning

Lead environmental and consenting consultants to deliver required outputs to support stakeholder engagement and consenting activities

Identify and acquire environmental consents required to support operational activities (e.g. – surveys)

Be responsible for the delivery of surveys and studies required to support Environmental and Social Impact Assessments

Support relationship development and ownership with key stakeholders (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and key consultees) to support pathway to winning bids and compliance of projects under development or during execution

Establish relationships with Project team to ensure environmental and consenting requirements are embedded in Project design

Support development of Project HSE, Consenting and Stakeholder Engagement Plans

What You will need to be successful:

Degree in Environmental related field, Engineering or Science or comparable experience

Proficient in English AND Dutch

A minimum of 5 years previous experience in regulatory and permitting activities

Previous experience handling environmental and marine risks in a major project or operation

Confidence and track record of engaging external and internal stakeholders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Why join us



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, insurances and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



