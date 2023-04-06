Consent & Stakeholder Advisor – Marine, offshore wind

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. Following the recent bid submission for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands, and in line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the Netherlands.



We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our expanding Environmental and Social team to support our growing portfolio of Projects. The Marine Science Advisor will work as part of multi-disciplinary project teams to support the development and operation of offshore wind and other renewable projects and focus on marine sound technical guidance for offshore wind development opportunities.



This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team.



About bp

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.



Are you ready to take your career to new heights?

In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Netherlands, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in the UK and the Netherlands. These roles will form part of a multi-disciplinary project team which, if successful, will work together in the development, construction and operation of wind farms off the west coast of the Netherlands. This is just one part of the exciting integrated energy system that bp is looking to create in the Netherlands, with renewables at its centre.

Consent & Stakeholder Advisor – Marine

In this role You will:

Be responsible for the delivery of marine environmental surveys and studies required to support Environmental and Social Impact Assessments

Collaborate with key stakeholders in marine science and R&D space (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and academia) to support pathway to winning tenders

Provide marine environmental science advice to Project teams

Point of contact for the line on issues related to sound and marine life and provision of deep technical expertise to support delivery.

Interprets applicable internal and external requirements for sound and marine life and supports their consistent implementation across the offshore wind projects

Lead offshore wind project studies and programmes related to marine sound

Support offshore wind projects to manage performance on sound and marine life contributing to company ambitions for achieving Biodiversity net positive impact NPI

What You will need to be successful:

Proficient in English AND Dutch

Degree in Marine Science / Environmental related field / Engineering / comparable experience

5+ years experience in managing sound impacts on marine life

Previous experience handling environmental and marine risks in offshore wind, or otherwise in a major project or operation

Understanding of marine science topics for offshore wind in the North Sea

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence

Why join us

This role is in support of bp’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp’s new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

This role has been advertised in bp's Rotterdam office location adjacent to the Rotterdam refinery, but we welcome applications from all interested candidates across the Netherlands as we look to establish our local Netherlands offshore wind team and project office(s) in a -to be confirmed- future location more centrally.