Consent & Stakeholder Lead - Permits, Offshore Wind

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bps strategy. B by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.
bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.
We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding Environmental and Social team to support our growing portfolio of Projects. The Environmental and Consenting Lead will work as part of multi-disciplinary project teams to support the development and operation of offshore wind and other renewable projects.