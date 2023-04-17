Site traffic information and cookies

Consent & Stakeholder Lead - Permits, Offshore Wind

  • Location Denmark - Flexible
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146803BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bps strategy. B by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. In line with our future strategic growth ambitions for offshore wind in the Nordics, we are looking to hire great people to join our offshore wind team in Denmark.

bp has been operating in Denmark since 1920. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Danish entities Nordic Lubricants A/S and BP Aviation. The offshore wind team in Denmark will be part of our European team and will help Europe to decarbonise.

We are looking for high calibre individuals to join our expanding Environmental and Social team to support our growing portfolio of Projects. The Environmental and Consenting Lead will work as part of multi-disciplinary project teams to support the development and operation of offshore wind and other renewable projects.

Consent & Stakeholder Lead - Permits
Office based role in Copenhagen, location of project work could be flexible across Europe
In this role You will:
  • Delivery of consenting strategy for projects, including schedule, budget and resourcing activities from bid phase to project execution
  • Provide technical consenting guidance, support and oversight
  • Identify consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation, and decommissioning
  • Lead environmental and consenting consultants to deliver required outputs to support consenting activities and process
  • Identify and obtain environmental consents required to support operational activities (e.g. – surveys)
  • Manage the delivery of surveys and studies required to support Environmental and Social Impact Assessments
  • Own relationship with key stakeholders (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and key consultees) to support pathway to winning bids and compliance of projects under development or during execution
  • Build relationships with Project team to ensure environmental and consenting requirements are embedded in Project design
  • Support development of Project HSE and Consenting Plans
What You will need to be successful:
  • Fluent in English & Danish
  • Degree in Environmental related field
  • 10+ years experience in regulatory and permitting activities
  • Previous experience leading permitting activity for offshore wind projects, or alternative major projects or operations activity (ideally offshore)
  • Existing networks in the relevant government agencies
  • Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders and advising business leader
  • Strong communication skills with ability to influence
  • Experience in offshore wind or other renewables development projects


Why join us

This role is in support of bp's Gas & Low Carbon Energy entity which supports all bp's new energy projects including offshore wind, solar, hydrogen and CCS.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

