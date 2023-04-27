Site traffic information and cookies

Consenting Advisor

  • Location South Korea - Seoul
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category HSSE Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147638BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to identify and advise on environmental risks, supporting the delivery of regulatory compliance, co-ordinating audits and inspections, and assisting the development of key environmental procedures and programmes.

Summary:

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our growing bp OFW Korea team to support our growing portfolio of Projects. The Environmental and Consenting Advisor will work as part of multi-disciplinary project teams to support the development and operation of renewable projects.

Responsibilities:

  • Support the offshore permit process required to obtain all relevant permits including Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in a timely manner
  • Support to engage various permit contractors and internal stakeholders in written and verbal
  • Support to review and draft high-quality documents vital to the permitting processes
  • Support to build relationships with Project team to ensure environmental and consenting requirements are embedded in Project design
  • Support to represent the Project team with government agencies and stakeholders
  • Other duties that your manager may from time to time reasonably request

Requirements:
  • Degree in Environmental related discipline, Engineering or Science or comparable experience
  • Good working experience of project management
  • Understanding on the EIA and associated regulatory requirements
  • 3-5 years’ relevant experience. Consulting experience will be a plus;
  • Self-starter mind-set, ability to work independently and efficiently as part of a team;
  • Reasonable communication skills in English and Korean in reading, writing, and speaking

