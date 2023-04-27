Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to identify and advise on environmental risks, supporting the delivery of regulatory compliance, co-ordinating audits and inspections, and assisting the development of key environmental procedures and programmes.
Summary:
Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our growing bp OFW Korea team to support our growing portfolio of Projects. The Environmental and Consenting Advisor will work as part of multi-disciplinary project teams to support the development and operation of renewable projects.
Responsibilities: