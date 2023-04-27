Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to identify and advise on environmental risks, supporting the delivery of regulatory compliance, co-ordinating audits and inspections, and assisting the development of key environmental procedures and programmes.

Summary:



Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020. We are looking for high caliber individuals to join our growing bp OFW Korea team to support our growing portfolio of Projects. The Environmental and Consenting Advisor will work as part of multi-disciplinary project teams to support the development and operation of renewable projects.



Responsibilities:

Support the offshore permit process required to obtain all relevant permits including Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) in a timely manner

Support to engage various permit contractors and internal stakeholders in written and verbal

Support to review and draft high-quality documents vital to the permitting processes

Support to build relationships with Project team to ensure environmental and consenting requirements are embedded in Project design

Support to represent the Project team with government agencies and stakeholders

Other duties that your manager may from time to time reasonably request

Requirements: