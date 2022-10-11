Consenting & Marine Advisor (m/w/d), Offshore Wind

Job summary

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your tasks:

Identify consenting risks and develop mitigation plans for key risks for design, construction, operation and decommissioning

Identify and obtain environmental consents required to support operational activities (e.g. – surveys)

Manage the delivery of surveys and studies required to support Environmental and Social Impact Assessments

Interface with key stakeholders (consulting bodies, statutory authorities and key consultees) to support pathway to winning bid and compliant consent submission

Build relationships with Project team to ensure consenting and environmental requirements are embedded in Project design

Point of contact for the line on issues related to sound and marine life and provision of deep technical expertise to support delivery

Interprets applicable internal and external requirements for sound and marine life and supports their consistent implementation across the offshore wind projects

Lead offshore wind project studies and programmes related to marine sound.

Support offshore wind projects to manage performance on sound and marine life contributing to company ambitions for achieving Biodiversity net positive impact NPI

Degree in Environmental related discipline, Engineering or Science or comparable experience

A minimum of 5 years previous experience in regulatory and permitting activities

Fluent in English and German

Proven track record of managing environmental and marine risks in a major project or operation

Confidence engaging external and internal stakeholders

Strong communication skills with ability to influence