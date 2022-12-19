Consenting and Regulatory Advisor

Responsible for acting as a key link between BP, its products and operations and the regulatory authorities, combining knowledge of scientific, legal and business issues to ensure activities and operations meet the required regulations and manages a large team of regulatory affairs professionals to identify and manage regulatory risks and opportunities to support business objectives.
As a Regulatory & Permitting Advisor in Gas & Low Cabon Energy (G&LCE) you will play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. You will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.
You will be responsible for understanding and scoping the regulatory framework within the region in which you operate, ensuring the best possible outcomes for bp. You will take the lead on permitting, consenting and leasing related agreements for the region too. It is expected that you will work closely with working closely with other functions in bp including, business developers, commercial structurers, integrators and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.
In your role as Regulatory & Permitting Advisor, your responsibilities will include some of the following: