Consenting and Regulatory Advisor

Job summary

Responsible for acting as a key link between BP, its products and operations and the regulatory authorities, combining knowledge of scientific, legal and business issues to ensure activities and operations meet the required regulations and manages a large team of regulatory affairs professionals to identify and manage regulatory risks and opportunities to support business objectives.

As a Regulatory & Permitting Advisor in Gas & Low Cabon Energy (G&LCE) you will play a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business. You will be at the heart of bp’s strategy implementation, driving growth through delivering new low carbon investments.



You will be responsible for understanding and scoping the regulatory framework within the region in which you operate, ensuring the best possible outcomes for bp. You will take the lead on permitting, consenting and leasing related agreements for the region too. It is expected that you will work closely with working closely with other functions in bp including, business developers, commercial structurers, integrators and bp functions, including Mergers & Acquisitions, bp Treasury and Tax.



In your role as Regulatory & Permitting Advisor, your responsibilities will include some of the following:

Be the expert point of contact for bp’s offshore wind regulatory activities in South Korea including related areas such as offshore work permits and licenses, grid and supply chain.

Assist in business development, origination, and project development, and support the projects through construction and operations from a regulatory affairs and permitting perspective

Responsible initial reviews of new renewable energy opportunities at the appraisal, strategy and screening stage and to carry out due diligence for permitting, consenting and leasing arrangements for M&A opportunities

Input to and guide the strategy that informs commercial decisions regarding the project in light of the permitting, consenting, leasing and licensing considerations of the project

Review and assess trends and developments in policy regulatory affairs and stakeholder aspects, creating and implementing effective lobbying plans and key messages.

Lead and support relevant consultation processes and wider industry initiatives

Liaise and lobby industry stakeholders, reviewing and marketing joint industry efforts which support the development of the offshore wind industry, in agreement with bp goals and strategy.

Support the bp strategy to acquire seabed leases, market routes and the required consents/licenses needed for offshore wind projects.

Build trusted relationships and partnerships with external stakeholders including Government Officials, Ministers, Members of Parliament and Trade Associations to influence and inform and act as bp representative to such stakeholders.

Simplify and explain key regulatory and permitting risks for business opportunities to bp’s central teams and take commercial approach to managing those risk on opportunities

Requirements: