Construction Auditor - Estimator

Customers & Products



Audit Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, leveraging technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

About the Role

This role is responsible to manage and build control budget for new projects using disciplines such as site surveys for existing conditions, consultant renderings etc. Collaborates with key stakeholders to build low / high budgets that allow for flexibility with finishes and fixtures. Work closely with Regional Construction managers for the purpose of validating GC submittals (proposals) and identifying opportunities for subcontractor realignment. Responsible to optimally supervise and control construction costs by mitigating organisation risk, reduce discretionary spending, supervise control allowances, contingency spends and allowable cost, per the construction contracts for change orders. Ensure follow up and resolution of outstanding / identified issues and take corrective actions as needed. Develop and manage an effective project close out.

What you will deliver

Leads onsite survey of existing locations/potential worksites to align project cost allowance for existing conditions as it relates to Control Estimate.

Collaborate with contractors and suppliers for the purpose of assessing regional market costing, as well as materials or supply chain issues that could cause schedule impact.

Analyze plan documents and other data to prepare time, cost, materials, and labor estimates.

Consult with suppliers, department stakeholders, store design and management to discuss and formulate estimates and resolve issues.

Maintain engaged, throughout contract period, to provide feedback, cost impact and escalation where needed should scope evolve from control estimate.

Receive furnishings and fixture specifications from design consultant or architect and ensure vital internal approvals before proceeding.

Build and maintain a project buyout sheet and ensure with all items being purchased in the project are updated in a timely manner in the file. Maintain specification and/or installation needs for all furnishings and fixtures

Confirm furnishings and fixture quantities by comparing specification sheets with project plans and matrix provided by store design.

Work closely with Regional Construction Managers, Construction Management Suppliers and General Contractors on material delivery timeframes to eliminate impact to project schedules.

Track all needed quotes and purchase orders on a per project basis, escalating when needed, should lead times become compromised. Work closely with internal stakeholders on substitutions, where needed. Reviews, verifies, and analyzes information related to construction project activities.

Crafts and maintains audit functionality with regards to change orders, payment applications and construction contracts.

Understands Contract Scope, terms and conditions, and applies to downstream processes such as Change Management, Invoicing and payment applications.

Understands AIA contracts, payment applications, primary / secondary subcontractor relationships and assists in risk mitigation. Performs final review of construction contracts

Provides audit management with recommendations on audit scope.

Estimate risks and apply risk minimizing techniques. Formulate contingency plans to de-risk technical challenges, long lead times, single/sole source, and any supply issues. Frame risk and shared understanding to enable agility and momentum across programs.

Experience and Qualifications

6 year degree in business management or construction/facility administration is preferred. Gas/Oil, QSR/FSR experience a plus.

Must possess a minimum of 6 years of construction experience in a retail environment and the ability to breakdown construction operations into a logical sequence of activities.

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to work well with a variety of internal and external partners.

Organized with the ability to multi-task and document with attention to detail

Candidate must be able to work in a fast-paced team environment with tolerance to ambiguity and changing priorities.

Candidate will possess strong mathematical and digital literacy, able to read architectural drawings and perform take-offs.

Deadline focused.

PC proficiency with emphasis on Microsoft Office programs including a heavy focus on Excel and Word.

Work shift - US (5:30 pm to 2:30 am IST).



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



