Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Construction Cost Engineer

Construction Cost Engineer

Construction Cost Engineer

  • Location United States - Kentucky - Louisville
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145417BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

This role is responsible for maintaining the data base of historical construction costs for use in budgeting future projects and establishing upper boundary conditions for cost plans incorporated into ATNs and EFMs. The Cost Engineer will assist PMs in developing construction budgets, evaluating bids, and value-engineering projects based upon the defined scope and minimum design standards. He/she will collaborate with the Design Manager and Procurement to evaluate cost implications of the building and equipment specifications, and will be the central resource for Business Development to consult on cost modeling NTIs, DCAs, and ESAs.

Role Accountabilities:
Maintain historical construction costs in a data base that can be used for future budgeting and cost diagnostics
Develop programmatic cost models for use in planning and forecasting CapEx programs embedded in Growth, Commercial Maintain, and Integrity Management investment categories.
Review and critique construction budgets submitted by PMs prior to Management approval of the EFM and PAF.
Evaluate bids of major capital projects to identify variances to budget and to assist PMs in value-engineering scope
Evaluate RFP for professional services and new design standards
Maintain industry benchmarks for construction costs, advising on trends for predicting future impacts
Create quantity surveys for unique one-off project budgets
Assist Project Controller with Project Closeouts to assure change orders have been allocated to the appropriate WBS
Conduct post project reviews to assess budget accuracy and update budgeting tools
Evaluate contractor performance in providing low-cost, high-quality construction service
Core, Leadership and Technical Behaviors
Core Behaviors:
Safety
Respect
Excellence
Courage
One Team

Leadership Behaviors:
Lead through BP Values
Build enduring capability
Energize people
Maximize value

Technical Behaviors:
Customer Focus
Operational Tools & Systems

Experience / Educational / Travel Requirements
Bachelor’s Degree – Preference for Engineering or Construction Management degrees
Minimum of 5 years of relevant business experience within retail construction
Excels in quantity surveys, unit costs, CIS, value engineering, bid reviews
Excellent computer skills, highly competent with Excel and Tableau
Travel 10%

#ROO

Apply Search all jobs at bp