Construction Cost Engineer

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



This role is responsible for maintaining the data base of historical construction costs for use in budgeting future projects and establishing upper boundary conditions for cost plans incorporated into ATNs and EFMs. The Cost Engineer will assist PMs in developing construction budgets, evaluating bids, and value-engineering projects based upon the defined scope and minimum design standards. He/she will collaborate with the Design Manager and Procurement to evaluate cost implications of the building and equipment specifications, and will be the central resource for Business Development to consult on cost modeling NTIs, DCAs, and ESAs.



Role Accountabilities:

Maintain historical construction costs in a data base that can be used for future budgeting and cost diagnostics

• Develop programmatic cost models for use in planning and forecasting CapEx programs embedded in Growth, Commercial Maintain, and Integrity Management investment categories.

• Review and critique construction budgets submitted by PMs prior to Management approval of the EFM and PAF.

• Evaluate bids of major capital projects to identify variances to budget and to assist PMs in value-engineering scope

• Evaluate RFP for professional services and new design standards

• Maintain industry benchmarks for construction costs, advising on trends for predicting future impacts

• Create quantity surveys for unique one-off project budgets

• Assist Project Controller with Project Closeouts to assure change orders have been allocated to the appropriate WBS

• Conduct post project reviews to assess budget accuracy and update budgeting tools

• Evaluate contractor performance in providing low-cost, high-quality construction service