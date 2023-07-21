Construction Engineer, Hydrogen

Job summary

In line with BP’s net zero aims, we are building a leading position globally in Hydrogen (H2). To support H2 projects at existing refinery sites and new locations in UK and EU, we are recruiting Construction Engineers to achieve early construction execution planning and drive constructability. The role will commence in the early stages of a project and may transition to a site role in Execute to manage construction performance and ensure delivery of construction targets including site HSSE performance, and achievement of construction quality, cost & schedule targets. The Construction Engineer reports to the Project Construction Manager (PCM) or Discipline Lead (DL) supporting them to achieve construction quality and construction performance and ensure delivery of construction targets that include site HSSE performance, and achievement of construction quality, cost & schedule targets. The role includes providing construction support from early stages of a project through to completion.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

Support the CL/DL in leading contractors in FEL 2 and 3 to deliver robust constructability and construction execution plans.

Support the CL/DL in developing Construction Scopes of Works for FEL 2 and 3 and performance manage contractor delivery for specific scope elements according to the plan.

Liaise construction input to the permitting process.

Lead construction readiness reviews.

Manage the construction conformance register and track associated actions to closure.

Review contractor(s) results and ensure alignment with BP processes, procedures and expectations

Promoting project HSE objectives and supporting the Project team developing a strong safety culture.

Co-ordinate the development of construction execution plans for a work package that satisfies bp objectives of safety, quality and cost effectiveness

Co-ordinate generation of fit-for-purpose scopes of work for single subject area work packages and ensures delivery within the plan.

Provide guidance to Contractor teams in all aspects of the construction of the including HSE, Quality, schedule related issues.

Participates in monitoring construction safety, quality, schedule and costs within area of responsibility to ensure delivery within the plan.

Ensures conformance to bp’s requirements and drives compliance with all technical integrity and HSE expectations.

Identifies construction execution risks and supports risk management activities.

Develop and review bp construction procedures as necessary.

Witnessing and approving site acceptance tests and promote quality build approach.

Participates in construction reviews other functional reviews as required and participates in the construction self-verification programme.

Review contractor procedures for fabrication and assembly.

Participate in task risk assessment meetings.

Identifies construction lessons, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists.

Essential Education:

Engineering degree or equivalent.

PMP, Chartered Engineer or equivalent – or evidence of working towards this.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Strong experience in construction delivery/management of large scale greenfield and brownfield onshore plants, fabrication yards and pipelines projects.

Experience in managing constructability programmes in FEL 2 and 3.

Fluent English oral and written communication skills.

Strong safety leadership for both personal and process safety.

Understands what HSE excellence during construction, and delivery of construction quality looks like.

Demonstrated experience of managing construction works.

Ability to prioritise construction work effectively.

Can work within an Agile framework applying the tools and techniques to great effectiveness.

Strong people skills, ability to lead by example.

Demonstrates the ability to listen, learn and take lessons actively from wider bp to maximise value.

Ability to communicate with EPC Contractor Construction leads to influence safety, quality and performance outcomes.

Can coordinate planning activities on a daily / weekly basis and linking into schedule.

Able to coordinate resolution of technical issues at site level and liaising with engineering.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Experience in EU/UK projects execution.

Project management skills and experience.

Experience in Modularisation, High Voltage power, quays construction and/or refurbishment and infrastructure projects.

Understands BP construction practices.

Additional information:

Flexible working or based at bp and contractor offices in SE UK or EU as required during FEL2 and 3 with potential move to site for construction phase.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



