Construction Engineer (Ingénieur en construction)

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. Germany, UK, US, China and France. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

The Construction Engineer role plays a key part in the EV roll out through oversight and verification of the construction & commissioning activities performed by the contractor/sub-contractors appointed. The role will also act as the single person accountability (SPA) for front line technical queries to the installation. The main mission is to ensure timely delivery of projects as per plans, acceptable quality of the installation, whilst ensuring the HSSE rules and culture are followed on site by bp’s suppliers.

Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites.

In this role You will:

Support chargers roll out against installation performance management targets as per the overall project schedule.

Be responsible to update all project schedules based on activities on site and identify recovery plans if possible.

Act as the bp company representative for delivery of the site construction / commissioning activities.

Act as the bp SPA for all Technical Queries in support of quality resolution of issues arising during site construction.

Verify the installation of the EV infrastructure through the various stages to ensure safe & compliant installation.

Work with the bp quality team to raise noncompliance and agree rectifying actions.

Accountable for safe, compliant delivery of the designed activities and steps within the construction/commissioning procedures defined as per the quality expectations of the project.

Provide technical expertise from lessons learned to the design team at specific timeframes.

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams to learn from each country and improve issue resolution pace.

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes.

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends.

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget.

Alert the project managers on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments, especially through design improvements

Support Interactions or contribute to negotiations with DNO.

We have the following requirements:

HNC / HND or equivalent in a STEP discipline

5-10 years of working in Construction & Commissioning roles

Essential experience:

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving electrical and / or civil installations.

An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry

An understanding of industry standards

Fluent in French and English language

Strong communication skills

Experience in supplier’s management especially in delivery of projects

Desirable Experience

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field.

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

5-10 years’ experience in mid to large scale engineering projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Sound knowledge of civil & electrical installations and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Direct experience of industry & legislative standards in the EV space.

