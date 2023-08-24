Construction Engineer Modularization – E&I

Accountable for overall contractor management and coordination of construction contractors to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities timely, within budget and in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.
Reports to the Onshore Construction Manager and is responsible for the overall delivery of the E&I scope across the onshore UCC project.
UCC Construction point of contact for E&I installation/construction, providing ongoing construction input to Engineering disciplines, during design of the onshore Greenfield and Brownfield scope of work.
Actively participate in construction-related decisions; collaborate with Onshore Modularization Lead to provide a discipline perspective to schedules, design deliverables, materials purchases, materials delivery configuration and sequence.
Interface with Design and Fabrication Contractors to ensure constructability input is being actively considered and implemented for E&I equipment and related packages.
Input to UCC Build-It-Clean programs, including all associated construction preservation procedures for E&I equipment.
Provide all necessary technical input to UCC Construction Execution Plan, Mechanical Completion Plan, Construction Work Package Plan (CWPP) and Construction Site Surveillance Plan
Anticipate and identify adverse trends/events throughout the E&I construction cycle and work with the relevant parties to avoid them or achieve timely resolution.
Ensure the major E&I construction equipment availability is aligned with the construction schedule
Providing diligence in managing and controlling site change
Participate in monitoring construction safety, quality, schedule and costs within area of responsibility to ensure delivery within the plan
Support coordination of key contractor and construction interfaces within area of responsibility.
Participates in construction reviews (and contributes to other functional reviews) as required and participates in the construction self-verification programme.
Identifies construction learnings, , within area of responsibility.
Review Contractor's Progress Reporting and provide status updates to Modularization lead
Own the risks and risk action plans for specific scope/equipment.
Lead by example in observing all safety rules and procedures and conducting daily Safety Observations and Conversations. Monitor site activities for potential HSSE impacts.
Enroll in the Right 1st Time programme and ensure robust plans are in place to achieve defect free execution.
Minimum of 5 years proven track record of delivery in Major O&G projects
Experience in construction front end loading and implementation of a multi-discipline constructability programme
Experience in developing EPC construction scope of work and related input to contracts.
Strong safety leadership for both personal and process safety
Ability to prioritise effectively and provide oversight on contractor’s delivery.
Can work within an Agile framework applying the tools and techniques to great effectiveness and efficiency to enable team performance.
Strong people skills, ability to work with multi-cultural teams, lead by example and without line authority.
Demonstrable ability to influence in areas of limited control.
Conducting rigorous and systematic performance management of project delivery against the plan
Demonstrates the ability to listen, learn and take lessons actively from wider bp to maximise value and performance for the project.
Chartered Engineer status or equivalent preferred
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
