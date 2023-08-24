Construction Engineer Modularization – E&I

Accountable for overall contractor management and coordination of construction contractors to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities timely, within budget and in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Accountable for overall contractor management and coordination of construction contractors to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities timely, within budget and in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Reports to the Onshore Construction Manager and is responsible for the overall delivery of the E&I scope across the onshore UCC project.

UCC Construction point of contact for E&I installation/construction, providing ongoing construction input to Engineering disciplines, during design of the onshore Greenfield and Brownfield scope of work.

Actively participate in construction-related decisions; collaborate with Onshore Modularization Lead to provide a discipline perspective to schedules, design deliverables, materials purchases, materials delivery configuration and sequence.

Interface with Design and Fabrication Contractors to ensure constructability input is being actively considered and implemented for E&I equipment and related packages.

Input to UCC Build-It-Clean programs, including all associated construction preservation procedures for E&I equipment.

Provide all necessary technical input to UCC Construction Execution Plan, Mechanical Completion Plan, Construction Work Package Plan (CWPP) and Construction Site Surveillance Plan

Anticipate and identify adverse trends/events throughout the E&I construction cycle and work with the relevant parties to avoid them or achieve timely resolution.

Ensure the major E&I construction equipment availability is aligned with the construction schedule

Providing diligence in managing and controlling site change

Participate in monitoring construction safety, quality, schedule and costs within area of responsibility to ensure delivery within the plan

Support coordination of key contractor and construction interfaces within area of responsibility.

Participates in construction reviews (and contributes to other functional reviews) as required and participates in the construction self-verification programme.

Identifies construction learnings, , within area of responsibility.

Review Contractor's Progress Reporting and provide status updates to Modularization lead

Own the risks and risk action plans for specific scope/equipment.

Lead by example in observing all safety rules and procedures and conducting daily Safety Observations and Conversations. Monitor site activities for potential HSSE impacts.