Accountable for overall contractor management and coordination of construction contractors to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities timely, within budget and in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.

Customers & Products



Project Management Group



Accountable for overall contractor management and coordination of construction contractors to ensure the technical integrity of the project and to complete assigned work activities timely, within budget and in accordance with BP, HSSE, and ethical standards and in compliance with all relevant statutory requirements.



bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 Electrical Vehicle) charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Join our bp pulse team and advance your career as an



Construction Engineer_ bp pulse

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.

This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.

The Construction Engineer plays a key part in the EV roll out through readiness, oversight and verification of the construction & commissioning activity performed by the contractor/sub-contractors appointed. The role will also act as the SPA for front line technical query support between the engineering team and installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery and ensure that HSSE and quality expectations are implemented in line with bp policies and the project HSSE Plan / Quality Management Plan

Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites to meet the schedule set for each activity.

In this role You will:

Accountable for pre-construction, installation, construction, HSSE and commissioning/go-live aligning with Operations and Convenience teams.

Accountable for EV installations roll out against installation performance management targets as per the overall project schedule, quality plan and budget

Accountable for safe, compliant delivery of the designed activities and steps within the construction/commissioning procedures defined as per the quality expectations of the project

Support all teams during site appraisal, feasibility, network planning, procurement of EV sites

Ensure readiness to commence Construction and Operations through systematic readiness reviews, structured schedule delivery and action tracking to verify alignment with delivery objectives

Inspection Test Plan signatory, Final Acceptance as required for completed installations and hand-over co-ordination to operation

Support the risk management process across the country

Support operations teams and engineering team to develop the most optimal solutions

Oversight of contractors activities ensuring legal liabilities as per country specific legislation

Development of procedures to support installation & commissioning activities

Accountability for Purchase to Pay process activities aligned to the role

Capture Lessons Learned through installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

We have the following requirements:

University degree in civil engineering or comparable education/industry experience

5-10 years of working in Construction & Commissioning roles

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Civil and electrical installations across hydrocarbon forecourt and industrial installations

An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry

Experience in planning and organizing of technical projects inclusive appropriate prioritization, conflict resolution and delivery to time, need and budget

Driven approach to challenges and ability to work autonomously and hands on working style

A self-starting team player who is willing to roll up the sleeves

Fluent in English and French

Desirable Experience:

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Good analytical, team leadership and organizational skills

Advanced in computer tools relevant for the job (Microsoft Project/Primavera, Excel)

Sound knowledge of civil & electrical installations and throughout understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Direct experience of industry & legislative standards in the EV space.

Knowledge of Agile framework, Six Sigma, process improvement techniques and related tools (ADO, analytical power Apps)

PMP certification or equivalent.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

Find your electric future with bp pulse.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



