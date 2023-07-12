About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: As a Construction Engineer at Whiting Refinery, you will lead a multi-discipline construction team to plan and deliver the construction elements of multiple smaller capital projects (or a specific area of a larger project) through to mechanical completion, ensuring that the facilities are constructed and handed over in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner, integrating all inputs and meeting the engineering and quality intent. The reporting line will be through the Construction Management Discipline with a daily working relationship to the Project Manager. Key Accountabilities: • Leads the development of the construction execution plan for smaller work scopes, with detailed schedule, readiness criteria, resource plan and budget in line with the overall project execution plan. • Provides construction expertise to aid the engineering team during design development and lead implementation of constructability actions for smaller work scopes. • Leads a multi-discipline construction team and coordinates the work of the team to ensure work is performed effectively and efficiently. • Leads construction work scope development and construction contractor selection for smaller work scopes, manages changes to scope, then ensures delivery within the plan. • Sets performance targets for construction for smaller work scopes and manages construction activities and contractor performance against these targets, intervening as needed to ensure they are met. • Ensures conformance to bp’s requirements for smaller work scopes and drives compliance with all technical integrity and HSSE expectations, often acting as delegate site safety leader. • Identifies construction execution risks at appropriate project stages for smaller work scopes and manages risks in accordance with the project risk management plan. • Builds and maintains relationships with partners for smaller work scopes, leads coordination of key contractor and construction interfaces within area of responsibility to ensure smooth construction execution and handover to commissioning. • Leads construction reviews (and gives to other functional reviews) for smaller work scopes as required by bp’s project common process, and implements the construction self-verification programme within area of responsibility. • Embeds and shares construction findings, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists when required, within area of responsibility.
Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
About us
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Considering Joining bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.