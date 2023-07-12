Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis: As a Construction Engineer at Whiting Refinery, you will lead a multi-discipline construction team to plan and deliver the construction elements of multiple smaller capital projects (or a specific area of a larger project) through to mechanical completion, ensuring that the facilities are constructed and handed over in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner, integrating all inputs and meeting the engineering and quality intent. The reporting line will be through the Construction Management Discipline with a daily working relationship to the Project Manager. Key Accountabilities: • Leads the development of the construction execution plan for smaller work scopes, with detailed schedule, readiness criteria, resource plan and budget in line with the overall project execution plan. • Provides construction expertise to aid the engineering team during design development and lead implementation of constructability actions for smaller work scopes. • Leads a multi-discipline construction team and coordinates the work of the team to ensure work is performed effectively and efficiently. • Leads construction work scope development and construction contractor selection for smaller work scopes, manages changes to scope, then ensures delivery within the plan. • Sets performance targets for construction for smaller work scopes and manages construction activities and contractor performance against these targets, intervening as needed to ensure they are met. • Ensures conformance to bp’s requirements for smaller work scopes and drives compliance with all technical integrity and HSSE expectations, often acting as delegate site safety leader. • Identifies construction execution risks at appropriate project stages for smaller work scopes and manages risks in accordance with the project risk management plan. • Builds and maintains relationships with partners for smaller work scopes, leads coordination of key contractor and construction interfaces within area of responsibility to ensure smooth construction execution and handover to commissioning. • Leads construction reviews (and gives to other functional reviews) for smaller work scopes as required by bp’s project common process, and implements the construction self-verification programme within area of responsibility. • Embeds and shares construction findings, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists when required, within area of responsibility.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

About usAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!Role Synopsis:As a Construction Engineer at Whiting Refinery, you will lead a multi-discipline construction team to plan and deliver the construction elements of multiple smaller capital projects (or a specific area of a larger project) through to mechanical completion, ensuring that the facilities are constructed and handed over in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner, integrating all inputs and meeting the engineering and quality intent.The reporting line will be through the Construction Management Discipline with a daily working relationship to the Project Manager.Key Accountabilities:• Leads the development of the construction execution plan for smaller work scopes, with detailed schedule, readiness criteria, resource plan and budget in line with the overall project execution plan.• Provides construction expertise to aid the engineering team during design development and lead implementation of constructability actions for smaller work scopes.• Leads a multi-discipline construction team and coordinates the work of the team to ensure work is performed effectively and efficiently.• Leads construction work scope development and construction contractor selection for smaller work scopes, manages changes to scope, then ensures delivery within the plan.• Sets performance targets for construction for smaller work scopes and manages construction activities and contractor performance against these targets, intervening as needed to ensure they are met.• Ensures conformance to bp’s requirements for smaller work scopes and drives compliance with all technical integrity and HSSE expectations, often acting as delegate site safety leader.• Identifies construction execution risks at appropriate project stages for smaller work scopes and manages risks in accordance with the project risk management plan.• Builds and maintains relationships with partners for smaller work scopes, leads coordination of key contractor and construction interfaces within area of responsibility to ensure smooth construction execution and handover to commissioning.• Leads construction reviews (and gives to other functional reviews) for smaller work scopes as required by bp’s project common process, and implements the construction self-verification programme within area of responsibility.• Embeds and shares construction findings, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists when required, within area of responsibility.



Job Description:

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with minimum of 5+ years’ experience in refining OR

High school diploma with minimum 7+ years’ experience in refining construction management

Essential Criteria:

Experience in front end construction planning to de-risk brownfield scope discovery and execution

Experience in integrating with asset Operations and handling conflicting priorities

Strong safety leadership for both personal and process safety

Ability to prioritize effectively and provide space for teams to deliver

Can work within an Agile framework applying the tools and techniques to great effectiveness and efficiency to enable team performance

Strong people skills, ability to lead by example and to lead without line authority

Proven ability to influence in areas of limited control

Conducting rigorous and systematic performance management of project delivery against the plan

Demonstrates the ability to listen, learn and take lessons actively from wider bp to enhance value and performance for the project

Desirable Criteria:

Experience and track record in complex brownfield major projects

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.