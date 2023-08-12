Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero! Role Synopsis As a Construction Engineer at Whiting Refinery, you will work with a multi-discipline team to plan and deliver the construction workstreams or work packages of multiple smaller capital projects (or a specific area of a larger project) through to mechanical completion, ensuring that the facilities are constructed and handed over in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner, integrating all inputs and meeting the engineering and quality intent. The reporting line will be through the Construction Management Discipline with a daily working relationship to the Project Manager. Key Accountabilities • Coordinates the development of the construction execution plan for smaller work scopes, with detailed schedule, readiness criteria, resource plan and budget in line with the overall project execution plan. • Provides construction recommendations to aid the engineering team during design development and coordinate implementation of constructability actions for smaller work scopes. • Coordinates activities within a single subject area (or project scope) to ensure work is performed effectively and efficiently. • Participates in monitoring targets for construction for smaller work scopes and monitors construction activities and contractor performance against these targets. • Ensures conformance to bp’s requirements for smaller work scopes and drives compliance with all technical integrity and HSSE expectations. • Identifies construction execution risks at appropriate project stages for smaller work scopes and manages risks within area of responsibility in accordance with the project risk management plan. • Participates in maintaining relationships with partners as appropriate, for smaller work scopes, supports coordination of key contractor and construction interfaces within area of responsibility to ensure smooth construction execution and handover to commissioning. • Participates in construction reviews (and contributes to other functional reviews) for smaller work scopes as required by bp’s project common process and participates in the construction self-verification program within area of responsibility. • Demonstrates the ability to listen, learn and take lessons actively from wider bp to maximize value and performance for the project. • Participates under supervision in construction management activities (e.g., contractor oversight) in situations of low complexity. • Exhibits safety leadership for both personal and process safety. • Identifies construction learnings, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists when required, within area of responsibility.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Construction Management OR 5+ years relevant experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

1-2 years’ experience working in a refining construction environment during FEL 2/3 & Execute stages

Has a general awareness of construction activities, sequence, and techniques for management of brownfield projects.

Has ability to integrate with asset Operations and recognizing conflicting priorities.

General understanding of the transition process from construction to commissioning, start-up and handover.

Can work within an Agile framework applying the tools and techniques effectively and efficiently to enable team performance.

Ability to understand, develop and monitor key performance indicators for construction.

Strong skills in procedure and plan development and writing.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.