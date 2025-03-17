Construction Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About the role

The TSI construction squad assists the Construction & Commissioning Discipline Manager by providing high-quality contributions in the following areas to underpin the predictable delivery of high-value, competitive projects within the P&O Projects portfolio: (i) front-end loading of projects; (ii) subject matter expertise for ongoing projects; and (iii) maintenance and enhancement of BP’s construction work processes and tools.

The Construction Engineer supports the Construction Lead to achieve high quality outcomes in safety, quality and performance for squad activity and in achieving conformance with internal and external requirements and partner expectations.

The role requires:

Field based construction experience on a project or work package

Experience in construction engineering practices and technologies used both onshore and offshore.

Experience in construction work planning and activity co-ordination

Responsibilities

Co-ordinates the development of construction execution plans for a work package that satisfies safety, quality and performance expectations.

Co-ordinates activities within a single subject area, e.g. civil, to ensure work is performed effectively and efficiently

Co-ordinates generation of work packs and ensures delivery within the plan

Participates in monitoring performance on safety, quality, schedule and cost with areas of responsibility.

Ensures conformance with bp’s requirements within areas of responsibility and drives compliance with all technical integrity, HSSE and quality expectations

Identifies construction risks at appropriate project stages and supports risk management activities within areas of responsibility

Participates in maintaining relationships with partners as appropriate, supports co-ordination of contractor and construction interfaces within area of responsibility

Participates in construction reviews (and other functional reviews) as required and participates in the construction self-verification activities

Identifies construction learning, networking with the community of practice and engaging specialists when required.

Education

Must have education requirements:

Engineering degree or equivalent

PMP, Chartered Engineering qualification preferred

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

A minimum of 3-8 years in the energy industry working on projects in the area of construction management.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

5+ years in construction delivery/management

Fluent English oral and written communication skills

Strong safety leadership for both personal and process safety

On a construction learning path with demonstrated experience of handling construction works.

Understands what HSE excellence during construction, and delivery of construction quality looks like.

Demonstrated construction experience in delivering construction.

Can work within an Agile framework applying the tools and techniques to great effectiveness.

Strong people skills, ability to lead by example.

Ability to prioritize construction work effectively.

Demonstrates the ability to listen, learn and take lessons actively from wider bp to maximise value.

Ability to interface with EPC Contractor Construction leads to influence safety, quality and performance outcomes.

Can coordinate planning activities on a daily / weekly basis and linking into schedule.

Able to coordinate resolution of technical issues at site level and liaising with engineering.

Ability to collaborate with EPC Contractor Construction leads to influence safety and performance outcomes

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Project engineering experience

Experience working in a complex organizational structure with multiple stakeholders and interested parties

Experience with PowerBI and similar digital tools!

% travel requirements

25% - ad hoc business travel may be required.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



