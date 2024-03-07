Construction Engineer (m/f/d) Hamburg Region

Entity:Customers & Products
At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.
How you can help shape the future:
An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. Germany, UK, US and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.
This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.
The Construction Engineer plays a key part in the EV roll out through readiness, oversight and verification of the construction & commissioning activity performed by the contractor/sub-contractors appointed. The role will also act as the SPA for front line technical query support between the engineering team and installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery and ensure that HSSE and quality expectations are implemented in line with bp policies and the project HSSE Plan / Quality Management Plan
Success is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites to meet the schedule set for each activity.
We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.
Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
