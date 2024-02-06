Construction Engineer (m/f/d)

Job summary

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is the entry of electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets in key countries e.g. Germany, UK, US and China. Our mission is to create the fastest and most convenient charger network in the markets we operate in.This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position in a fast-growing business, and ultimately help enable more people to transition to electric vehicles. You will not just be part of the biggest change in the automotive industry for a century - you will be at the forefront of it as we shape the EV charging market in key regions.The Construction Engineer plays a key part in the EV roll out through readiness, oversight and verification of the construction & commissioning activity performed by the contractor/sub-contractors appointed. The role will also act as the SPA for front line technical query support between the engineering team and installation contractors to support timely quality and schedule delivery and ensure that HSSE and quality expectations are implemented in line with bp policies and the project HSSE Plan / Quality Management PlanSuccess is contributing to the fast-paced role out of this unique charging solution, through quality design solutions whilst facing the challenges of complex brownfield and greenfield sites to meet the schedule set for each activity.



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Act as the bp company representative for delivery of the site construction / pre-commissioning and commissioning activities

Act as the bp SPA for all Technical Queries in support of quality resolution of issues through site activity

Accountable for safe, compliant delivery of the designed activities and steps within the construction/commissioning procedures defined as per the quality expectations of the project

Support all teams during site appraisal, network planning, procurement, installation, construction and commissioning/go-live

Support the risk management process across each region

Support chargers roll out against installation performance management targets as per the overall project schedule

Support key engineering management process to maintain the roll out in an efficient and safe manner

Maintain a close working relationship with each of regional deployment teams and ensure they are successful with delivering their regional targets

Oversight of all charger installation / commissioning activities:

Support the continuous improvement of technical practices and processes

Comply with S&OR rules and support / advise S&OR on specific anticipated move or trends

Contribute to the success of any project and support the Project Managers to help them deliver the project on time and within budget

Alert the Construction Lead on any identified risks within his / her responsibility.

Capture Lessons Learned through installation delivery and ensure Continuous Improvement throughout our EV deployments

Support Interactions or contribute to negotiations with DNO/DSO and TSO.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Excellent university degree in civil engineering, architecture or comparable education

A strong track record in project delivery or in supporting complex Project management involving Civil installations across hydrocarbon forecourt and industrial installations

An understanding of the standards and protocols of the industry

An understanding of industry standards

Technical and engineering roll out in the EV field

Project Management of similar power and hardware Projects

5-10 years’ experience in mid to large scale engineering projects

Broad professional experience in engineering and project management delivery.

Sound knowledge of civil & electrical installations and thorough understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Direct experience of industry & legislative standards in the EV space.

Agile Project management.

Fluent in English and in German

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



