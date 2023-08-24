Construction Engineer pipeline

This role is not eligible for relocation

The UCC Project is a mega project in West Papua, Indonesia on the existing Tangguh site. The objective of the project is to deliver an integrated project for the next phase of Tangguh that at least keeps the 3 LNG trains full, significantly reduce the CO2 footprint and deliver value to bp, the government and stakeholders to 2035 and beyond. UCC (Ubadari, Carbon Capture and Compression) is comprised of: • 5 developments wells, 3 Injection wells • Ubadari: 2 x NUIs, 24” 72 km pipeline • EGR: CO2 collection, dehydration and compression (3 trains) onshore, 12” 12 km pipeline and 1 NUI • Hydrocarbon compression: 3 compression trains Tangguh enhanced gas recovery (EGR), the CCUS component of UCC, could contribute up to 50% of bp’s 2025 to 2030 aim 1 emission reduction target.

Production & Operations



Project Management Group



Reports to the Subsea execution Lead for construction planning and execution of the pipeline / Subsea scope

Enrol in the projects injury free goal and establish a culture where Safety is a core value.

Enrol in the Right 1st Time programme and ensure its rigorous application to achieve defect free execution.

Support Pipelines construction Lead Participating in monitoring construction safety, quality, schedule, and costs within area of responsibility to ensure delivery within the plan.

Supports coordination of key contractor and construction interfaces within area of responsibility.

Participates in construction reviews (and contributes to other functional reviews) as required and participates in the construction self-verification programme.

Identifies construction learnings, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists when required, within area of responsibility.

Review Contractor's Progress Reporting

Follow up on inspections and testing relating to Quality Control.

Own the risks and risk action plans for specific scope/equipment

Execute the approved construction schedules and manage the Contractor's construction team to ensure compliance with Project Standards, Practices and Procedures..

Demonstrated experience of managing pipeline scope in major O&G projects

Experience in safety leadership

Experience in performance managing contractors.

Ability to self-manage execution with minimum leadership intervention.

Ability to work with multi-cultural teams



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



