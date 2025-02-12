Construction Job Representitive

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

The Construction Job Representative (CJR) is responsible for coordinating daily operations of pipeline construction activities, focusing on safety, QA/QC, compliance, schedule management and documentation closeout. This role requires a strong leader who can effectively lead construction operations while participating in broader project assessments and safety initiatives. The CJR will occasionally conduct site assessments and participate in Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) project meetings to ensure alignment with company and regulatory standards.

To be considered for employment, candidates must live within a reasonable commuting distance (within 1 hour) to the our Freeman, MO location.

Key Responsibilities:

Safety Oversight:

Ensure compliance with all safety regulations, company policies, and industry standard processes.

Conduct daily safety meetings, toolbox talks, and onsite safety inspections and lead L2 HITRAs

Identify and mitigate potential hazards on the job site.

Report and investigate incidents, near misses, and unsafe conditions.

Ability to complete and handle job site according to Control of Work (COW) Policies.

Ability to lead daily safety discussions with crew members and engage participation

DOT Documentation and Compliance:

Maintain up-to-date records in compliance with Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations.

Work with regulatory agencies to complete all required inspections and maintain compliance.

Track / Document and assure accurate OQs are being assigned and completed by proficient individuals

Provide audits and reviews of Project Digital Job Boxes for compliance and completion.

Material Management:

Coordinate the receipt, storage (when needed), and distribution of materials and equipment.

Track and document material usage to ensure availability and avoid delays.

Liaise with vendors and suppliers to manage deliveries and maintain accurate inventory.

Ensure compliance of material documentation preconstruction and closeout

Daily Construction Reporting (DCR):

Prepare and submit Daily Construction Reports (DCRs) detailing work progress, weather conditions, crew activities, and safety issues.

Document any delays, issues, or changes in scope and communicate them to project management.

Track labor, equipment, and material usage daily to monitor efficiency and progress.

Schedule Management:

Assist in maintaining the project schedule and ensure crews are working according to planned timelines.

Monitor progress and address any schedule slippage by reallocating resources or adjusting workflow.

Communicate schedule changes or updates to the project team and relevant stakeholders.

Site Assessments:

Conduct occasional site assessments to ensure project activities meet safety, environmental, and operational standards.

Identify areas for improvement and recommend corrective actions during assessments.

Collaborate with HSE teams to ensure standard processes are implemented on-site.

HSE Project Meetings:

Participate in Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) project meetings to review ongoing safety and environmental practices.

Provide input and feedback on HSE initiatives based on onsite observations and operational insights.

Work closely with the HSE team to ensure alignment of construction activities with broader safety and environmental goals.

Teamwork and Communication:

Work closely with project managers, engineers, and other site personnel to ensure seamless project execution.

Monitor and inspect contractor performance to ensure that the entire scope of the contract is performed, and all quality requirements specified are in strict compliance.

Work closely with project managers, engineers, operations on Front End Loading (FEL) providing constructability reviews, pre work site assessments, contractor reviews and coordination and other preconstruction planning.

Serve as the primary onsite point of contact for contractors, subcontractors and external stakeholders.

Participate in meetings and provide updates on project status, safety concerns, and material needs.

Mentor and assist with on-boarding of new and existing team members including sharing lessons learned.

Requirements:

High school diploma or GED required.

5+ years’ experience in construction supervision, preferably within the oil and gas or pipeline industry.

Strong understanding of safety regulations, HSE principles, and DOT compliance.

Ability to handle and document construction activities effectively.

Excellent interpersonal, communication, and leadership skills.

Proficient in using reporting tools and documentation software for DCRs.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite

Knowledge of pipeline construction, materials, and equipment handling is highly desirable.

Ability to travel within the United States including government regulated areas that require TWIC

Preferred Certifications:

TWIC, API 1169, NACE Level 1, or Certified Welding Inspector (CWI).

The selected candidate must be available on an as-needed basis outside regular working hours, including evenings, weekends, and holidays, specifically during peak work periods or for emergency callouts. This availability is crucial for ensuring safe, reliable, compliant, and competitive operations, as well as timely project completion.

Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

