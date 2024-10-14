Construction Lead – Brownfield Projects

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:



Summary:



We are looking for a Construction Lead to support achieving construction quality and construction performance and ensure delivery of construction targets that include site HSSE performance, and achievement of construction cost & schedule targets.



In this role, you will lead a multi-discipline construction team to plan and deliver the construction elements of Brownfield project or smaller major capital project (or a specific area of a larger project) through to mechanical completion, ensuring that the facilities are constructed and handed over in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner, integrating all inputs and meeting the engineering and quality intent.



Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only!



We expect you to:

Live the bp values and supports the PCM or DL in implementation.

Be responsible to the PCM or DL for delivery of safe project construction performance.

Promote project HSE objectives and supporting the PCM in develop a strong safety culture. Promote HSE campaigns along with PCM manager.

Act as Site Area Safety Leader (SASL) for specific areas of project or Site Safety Leader (SSL) as required on smaller projects.

Provide guidance to Contractor teams in all aspects of the construction, including HSE, Quality, schedule related issues.

Ensure given construction scopes meet all prescribed quality standards.

Identify construction execution risks at appropriate project stages for smaller work scopes and manage risks in accordance with the project risk management plan. Participate in the Risk Management Process including task risk assessment meetings.

Support/Lead the development of the construction execution plan for Brownfield or smaller projects work scopes, with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget in line with the overall project execution plan.

Manage a multi-discipline construction team (bp and or Contractor) and co-ordinate the work of the team to ensure work is performed effectively and efficiently.

Manage construction work scope development and construction contractor selection for Brownfield or smaller project work scopes, manages changes to scope, then ensures delivery within the plan.

Set performance targets for construction for Brownfield or smaller project work scopes and manage construction activities and contractor performance against these targets, intervening as needed to ensure they are met.

Ensure conformance to bp’s requirements for Brownfield or smaller project work scopes and drives compliance with all OMS, technical integrity and HSSE expectations, often acting as delegate site safety leader.

Build and maintain relationships with partners for Brownfield or smaller project work scopes, leads co-ordination of key contractor and construction interfaces to ensure smooth construction execution.

Lead construction reviews (and contributes to other functional reviews) for Brownfield and smaller project work scopes as required by bp’s project common process and implements the construction self-verification programme within area of responsibility.

Assist in the Construction team Lessons Learned process, embed and share construction findings, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists when required.

Provide assistance to the construction contractor for resolution of issues, (engineering, schedule, quality).

Review and approve contractor documentation, e.g. procedures, work packs, specifications and drawings.

Witness and approve site acceptance tests and promote quality build approach.

Mentor and assist in training of junior staff as required.

Lead appropriate assurance and control processes prior to proceeding with high risk or significant construction activities.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

BA/BSc degree in engineering. PMP, chartered Engineer or equivalent.

10+ years in construction delivery/management, including BF project scopes. Demonstrated experience of managing construction works through Define & Execute stages using bp’s construction management practices and processes.

Fluent English oral and written communication skills.

Strong safety leadership for both personal and process safety. Genuine commitment to HSSE excellence during construction, and delivery of construction quality.

Demonstrated construction experience in delivering green and brownfield projects.

Relevant experience in all stages of projects in resilient hydrocarbon projects (upstream & downstream), new energy, wind, hydrogen, bio processing or ammonia projects.

Experience in front-end planning to de-risk brownfield scope discovery and execution.

Experience within an Agile framework applying the tools and techniques to great effectiveness.

Strong people skills, ability to lead by example. Employ motivational techniques to enhance performance from their team.

Experience working with Operations Control of Work.

Experience in integrating with asset Operations and influencing conflicting priorities.

Ability to prioritise construction work effectively.

Ability to listen, learn and take lessons actively from wider bp to maximise value and performance for the project.

Track record of experience gained in oil and gas / petrochemical / power generation related international projects.

Experience in leading teams of construction personnel in a professional manner through all of the main aspects of a project (planning, organisation, motivational, control systems)

Ability to collaborate with EPC Contractor Construction leads to influence safety, quality and performance outcomes.

Ability to coordinate planning activities on a daily / weekly basis and linking into schedule.

Ability to organise resources into work groups suitable to oversee the accurate completion of the construction activities.

Ability to coordinate resolution of technical issues at site level and liaising with engineering.

Ability to intervene in critical situations in order to redirect construction focus to achieve the required result.

Understanding of bp construction practices.

Project management skills and experience.



Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.