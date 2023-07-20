Construction Lead, Hydrogen

Job summary

In line with BP’s net zero aims, we are building a leading position globally in Hydrogen (H2). To support H2 projects at existing refinery sites and new locations in UK and EU, we are recruiting Construction Leads to achieve early construction execution planning and drive constructability. The Construction Lead will lead a construction team from an early stage of the project to plan and deliver the construction elements through to mechanical completion, ensuring that the facilities are constructed and handed over in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner, integrating all inputs and meeting the engineering and quality intent. The role may transition to a site role in Execute to manage construction performance and ensure delivery of construction targets including site HSSE performance, and achievement of construction quality, cost & schedule targets. The Construction Lead reports to the Project Construction Manager (PCM) or Discipline Lead (DL) and is a member of the Construction Leadership Team. The Construction Lead has: · Construction experience on large scale greenfield and brownfield onshore projects. · Deep expertise in the application of construction engineering practices and technologies. Experience in working with and managing construction contractors.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

Promoting project HSE objectives and develop a strong safety culture for construction. Deliver safe project construction performance.

Acts as Site Area Safety Leader or Site Safety Leader as required.

Live the BP values and support the PCM or DL in implementation.

Manages a multi-discipline construction team (bp and or Contractor) and co-ordinates the work of the team.

Develop construction execution plan with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget in line with the overall project execution plan.

Develop Construction Scopes of Works with Engineering Contractors for FEL 2 and 3 and performance manage contractor delivery.

Define the execution strategy (stick build/modular).

Manage construction input for permitting.

Define site preparation and construction readiness requirements.

Ensure conformance to BP requirements and demonstrate readiness to progress at stage gate reviews.

Review contractor(s) results and ensure alignment with BP processes, procedures and expectations.

Identify construction execution risks and support risk management activities.

Develop and review bp construction procedures as necessary.

Identifies construction learnings, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists when required, within area of responsibility.

Provide guidance to Contractor teams in all aspects of the construction, including HSE, Quality, schedule related issues.

Ensuring construction scopes meet all prescribed quality standards. Witnessing and approving site acceptance tests and promote quality build approach.

Lead appropriate assurance and control processes prior to proceeding with high risk or significant construction activities.

Ensures conformance with all OMS, technical integrity and HSSE expectations, often acting as delegate site safety leader.

Builds and maintains relationships with stakeholders, leads co-ordination of key contractor and construction interfaces within area of responsibility to ensure smooth construction execution.

Leads construction reviews and contributes to other functional reviews and implements the construction self-verification programme within area of responsibility.

Assist in the Construction team Lessons Learned Process and Embeds and shares construction learnings, networking with the community of practice.

Review and approval of Contractor documentation, e.g. procedures, Work packs, specifications and drawings.

Mentor and assist in training of junior staff as required.

Essential Education:

Engineering degree or equivalent.

PMP, Chartered Engineer or equivalent.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Very strong construction delivery/management of large scale greenfield and brownfield onshore plants, fabrication yards and pipelines projects.

Demonstrate experience in leading constructability programmes in FEL 2 and 3 and in front end planning to de-risk brownfield scope discovery and execution.

Fluent English oral and written communication skills.

Strong safety leadership for both personal and process safety.

Demonstrates genuine commitment to HSSE excellence during construction, and delivery of construction quality.

Demonstrated construction experience in delivering green and brownfield projects.

Relevant experience in all stages of projects in resilient hydrocarbon projects (upstream & downstream), new energy, hydrogen

Can work within an Agile framework applying the tools and techniques to great effectiveness and can coordinate planning activities on a daily / weekly basis and linking into schedule.

Strong people skills, ability to lead by example.

Experience working with Operations Control of Work.

Experience in integrating with asset Operations and influencing conflicting priorities.

Demonstrates the ability to listen, learn and take lessons actively from wider bp to maximise value and performance for the project.

Track record of experience gained in oil and gas / petrochemical / power generation related international projects with the ability to interface with EPC Contractor Construction leads to influence safety, quality and performance outcomes.

Experience in Heavy Haul/Heavy Lifting scopes.

Demonstrate ability to organise resources into work groups suitable to oversee the timely completion of the construction activities and to coordinate resolution of technical issues at site level and liaising with engineering.

Employing motivational techniques to enhance performance from their team.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Experience in EU/UK projects execution.

Project management skill set and experience.

Experience in Modularisation, High Voltage power, quays construction and/or refurbishment and infrastructure projects.

Understands BP construction practices.

Demonstrated experience of managing construction works through FEL3 & Execute stages using BP’s construction management practices and processes.

Additional information:

Flexible working or based at bp and contractor offices in SE UK or EU as required during FEL2 and 3 with potential move to site for construction phase.

Why join our team?

