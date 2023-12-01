Construction Lead - Midwest

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Summary:

The ROO is a bp organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.The Construction Lead is responsible for supporting retail asset management through the delivery of construction projects and programmes in compliance with applicable regulations, permits, licenses and stated legislative requirements with an efficient balance of cost, quality and time, in order to improve the value of BP's retail network.Considering Joining bp?At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Job Description:

Job Responsibilities

Project management duties for retail construction projects

Oversee regulatory compliance including licenses, permits, and legislative requirements at local, state and federal levels.

Maintain a strong focus on bp safety requirements for all projects

Manage and facilitate contractor relationships

Ensure the contract specifications are followed on each project

Maintain and manage the project budget

Working cross functionally with different departments within the ROO (Retail Operating Organization) for project success

Ensure deadlines are met, deliver projects on-time

Education

Bachelors Degree in Construction Management (or similar) is preferred

PMP Certification is preferred

Experience & Skills

Minimum of 5 years of Project and/or Construction Management experience

Retail construction experience preferred

Strong work ethic & attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills

Safety oriented

Proficient with Smart-sheet, Teams, Excel, Project, and Bluebeam.

Responsible for reviewing contract documents (civil, ASMEP, fuel, and spec book).



Travel Requirement

Up to 75% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Communication, Construction Management, Contract Specifications, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Project Management, Regulatory Compliance {+ 9 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.