Construction Lead, NSW/ACT

Customers & Products



Retail Group



bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. To help us achieve this we are transforming our convenience locations into a customer focused retail business. We will achieve success by listening and acting in the best interests of our customers. ‘Who we are’ defines what we stand for at bp. It builds on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us – our commitment to safety, to speaking up if something doesn’t seem right, compliance, care for others and working together as one integrated bp team – while putting an even greater focus on how we can take bp to the next level.

We’re looking for a Construction Lead accountable for end-to-end safe and timely delivery of capital and expense projects for the NSW region in line with the Australian integrated network strategy, market plan, capex/revex budget and investment commitments.

This role is a Maternity leave cover for 12 months.

The role provides leadership, direction and development to a team of NSW project practitioners, technical specialists and third party delivery partners to manage the end-to-end delivery of asset programs and projects in line with bp and regulatory requirements, ensuring an uncompromised focus on safety and operational risk management.

What you can expect in the role:

Strong ownership of Safety and Operational Risk management through systematic and rigorous application and assurance of OMS (2.5, 5.1 & 5.2) requirements.

Lead regional interface for the wider business to implement the network strategy.

Initiates the project idea in Nostra for local region

Responsible for addressing all critical project control elements, including Safety, Cost, Schedule, Quality, Risk and Information Management.

Maintains a pipeline of projects for ACT & Northern NSW that handle risk, optimise return on investment and support investment expectations.

Understand issues impacting site operations, assess the financial & operational benefits of additional investment and recommend suitable opportunities for investment.

Drives the team to deliver predictable project outcomes through supervision of project work, engineering assurance & contractor performance management and governance to ensure safe and timely delivery.

Develops and implements front-end-loading and project execution plans, adhering to rigorous project management process and control principles.

Leads effective contractor and supplier partnerships with support from HSE&C and Procurement to effectively meet program requirements.

Work with regional operational business leads and network development leads to implement the network strategy for the NSW region.

Responsible for leading a team of project specialists, engineers and outsourced providers to ensure end-to-end delivery of the ANZ pipeline of projects in line with the network plan and capital budget.

Develop and maintain the resource and capability necessary to provide sufficient, competent engineering, management of projects, supervision and control of works for activities undertaken to support bp operations for the NSW region.

What we would like to see you bring:

Tertiary qualifications in Project Management, Engineering or Construction Management Field.

Minimum 7+ years relevant experience in a related technical environment such as Engineering Design / Consulting / Project & Construction Management or Construction Operations Support

Demonstrated knowledge of engineering, safety & operational risk management, and project delivery.

Highly effective leadership and influencing skills in managing internal collaborators and relationships with external project, engineering and construction providers.

Advanced level of experience with risk analysis, mitigation and contingency planning.

Working knowledge of MS Office Suite and project management / enterprise reporting software

Excellent communication skills

Strong commercial acumen and an eye for detail

Strong organisational and problem-solving skills

Demonstrated ability to lead project teams to achieve business objectives.

Experience with projects ranging in value from $250K to $10M+ (including greenfield and brownfield construction and contracts)

Experience in the retail or the fuel industry advantageous

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



