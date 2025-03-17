Construction Lead - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

About us

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

About the role

The TSI construction squad assists the Construction & Commissioning Discipline Manager by providing high-quality contributions in the following areas to underpin the predictable delivery of high-value, competitive projects within the P&O Projects portfolio: (i) front-end loading of projects; (ii) subject matter expertise for ongoing projects; and (iii) maintenance and enhancement of BP’s construction work processes and tools.

The Construction Lead supports the Construction Manager to achieve high quality outcomes in safety, quality and performance for squad activity and in achieving conformance with internal and external requirements and stakeholder expectations.

The role requires:

Construction experience of international greenfield and brownfield, culturally diverse and remote sites.

Expertise in the application of construction engineering practices and technologies used both onshore and offshore.

Experience in working with international construction contractors on major projects.

Responsibilities

Develops the construction execution strategy, with detailed schedule, resource plan and budget in line with the overall project execution plan.

Contributes to defining and implementing Safety and Quality standards and performance targets.

Operates as part of the construction management squad and delivers the work of the squad effectively and efficiently.

Handles construction work scope development and construction contractor selection for smaller scopes, leads changes to scope and ensures delivery within the plan.

Sets performance targets for construction for smaller scopes and leads construction activities and contractor(s) performance against these targets, intervening as needed to ensure they are met.

Works hand-in-hand with Engineering, Commissioning and Operations to establish the most efficient path through the project.

Ensures conformance to bp’s requirements and drives compliance with all technical integrity and HSSE expectations, generally acting as site safety leader.

Identifies construction execution risks at appropriate project stages and ensures that risks are handled throughout the project life cycle.

Maintains relationships with all applicable partners, handles key contractor and construction interfaces to ensure smooth work execution.

Leads construction reviews (and gives to other functional reviews) as required by bp’s project process and implements the construction self-verification programme within their area of responsibility.

Embeds and shares construction learning, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists when required.

Must have education requirements:

Engineering degree or equivalent

PMP, Chartered Engineering qualification

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

A minimum of 10 years in the energy industry working on major projects in the area of construction management.

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Demonstrable experience of leading construction projects through front end loading & Execute stages

Experienced in work execution in both greenfield and brownfield environments for onshore and offshore scopes

Proactive safety and quality leader

Ability to intervene in critical situations to maintain mission focus and achieve desired outcomes.

Ability to work at the project management team level to influence decisions, apply judgment, and to maintain the health of the project team. Ability to work under stress.

Builds strong relationships with relevant partners, particularly within the project organization, contractor organizations and local authorities.

Exhibits deep competence in the application of practical construction skills.

Demonstrates highest ethical conduct in dealing with procurement, contracts, and Contractors.

Ability to handle conflict.

Awareness of contract & labor law, and the management of industrial relations.

Demonstrable ability to influence in areas of limited control.

Excellent English oral and written communication skills with the ability to communicate and work with all levels of an international organization

An inclusive and respectful attitude capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others

Ability to seek input, guidance, and feedback across the organization.

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Project engineering / management experience

Experience working in a complex organizational structure with multiple partners and interested parties

Experience with PowerBI and similar digital tools!

% travel requirements

25% - ad hoc business travel may be required.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Construction, fabrication and quality assurance, Construction Engineering, Construction Projects, Contractor Management, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Decision Making, Design development and delivery, Energy Industry, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Health, Safety, Environment, and Quality (HSEQ) Management, Health Safety Environment (HSE), HSE, HSE Compliance, HSE Inspections, Leadership, Major Projects, Managing Performance, Microsoft Business Intelligence (BI), Microsoft Office



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.