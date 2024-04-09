Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally redefining what we do, so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Construction & Maintenance Manager

The Asset Manager is the single point of contact for all in country Mobility&Convenience Asset Operations and for Integrity Management of assets under Retail.

Job holder has responsibility for the delivery of the construction and maintenance agenda for BP owned retail assets in full compliance with health, safety and legislative requirements:

To deliver safe, reliable & compliant operations in accordance with our Code of Conduct and health & safety commitments.

In full legal compliance with all applicable regulations, permits, licenses and authorisations and stated requirements (technical, environmental and others).

In full compliance with operating management system and relevant BP standards (Visual, Design, Technical, Integrity Management, etc).

In this role You will:

Construction and maintenance

Run all construction & maintenance activities and team to ensure that their resources and costs are aligned to the needs of the business Close co-operation with Commercial Development/Real Estate team to ensure that bp & compliance requirements are respected in negotiations and external relationship management.

Coordinate performance / budget management to facilitate prioritization and decision making.

Handle budget (including the planning cycle), identifying deviations, defining mitigation plans, finding opportunities to optimise maintenance and construction spend without compromising regulatory and safety requirements

Support preparation of Capex, Revex and Working Capital budgets, monitoring and ongoing review of expenditures, direct responsibility for budgets execution.

Co-own the participation, network development and optimization strategy jointly with the local Operations team.

Ensure consistent management of activities, warranties, insurance recoveries, etc. and that SLAs are delivered by contractors.

Develop and implement the local strategy.

Act as Regulatory registered bp representative for all authority related construction & maintenance activities to ensure full legal compliance

Post Project Reviews

Be responsible for the financial agenda for all asset related activities and ensures monitoring and optimization of budgets in close alignment with the asset procurement team.

Actively lead Post Project Reviews to ensure the delivery of the FM targets, agrees action plans and extract lessons for future projects. Accountable for Project delivery.

BP Standards and compliance: Ensure that all procedures and standards are in place and being met, and included in budget planning accordingly.

Propose value engineering initiatives in co-operation with bp engineering authority.

In co-operation with Procurement seek efficient sourcing of assets and suppliers/ contractors.

Health & Safety

Deliver bp safety strives to eliminate fatalities and life changing injuries.

Apply and implement BP safety standards to minimise risks to people and the environment and to maintain BP's integrity and value. This is related to both internal and external staff (contractors and subcontractors).

Own and implements the Control of Work agenda / accreditation as well as compliance

Hold the local implementation of the BP Operating Management System “OMS” for all critical Construction & Maintenance processes to ensure that operations are safe, reliable, and aligned with the clear goal of zero accidents, no harm to people or environment.

Conformance with all legal requirements applicable to our organization or those we subscribe with.

In the case of being part of the emergency teams or business continuity (BCP) plans, assume the role specified therein. Own the asset specific business impact analysis, emergency scenarios and contingency plans.

Legal compliance

Assure regulatory compliance in terms of assets, permits, protocols but also technical documentations, licenses renewal and environmental compliance including maintaining and owning constructive relations with local authorities where applicable.

Acting as the legally responsible person for all M&C related construction and maintenance related regulatory requirements.

Coordinate, own and update the Assets database for all BP assets with all documentation to follow existing legislation as well as Finance rules.

Putting in place procedures or practices to ensure that projects are delivered in full compliance with permits, licenses, authorisations, stated requirements and value engineering being applied to deliver fully compliant standards at optimum cost.

Leadership

Participate in the overall management of Austrian operations team.

Partner for procurement assets and having a voice in equipment selection, contractors’ management and selection, contracts model (capex, pay per use, leases)

Accountable for all Construction & Maintenance related contracts with 3rd parties

Supervise and manage employees, mentor, appraise and develop staff to help them improve their own and the company’s performance, including their personal development.

Cooperate and coordinate with other departments (especially Operations, Commercial Development, Convenience, Procurement, Marketing, Finance and Legal) to ensure all targets and goals are met.

What You will need:

University degree or equivalent experience

Min 10 years work experience in relevant business area

Track record in program, project / maintenance management incl. Budget

Experience in supervising and challenging engineering works

Experience in people management and mentoring

Experience in petrol forecourt construction or maintenance

Sound understanding of retail business

Good command of spoken and written local country language and English

Good oral and written communication skills

A good understanding of EMRA regulations will be advantageous

Proficient in English and German language

Competencies & Skills

Strong Safety Leadership skills

Strong Financial competence

Confirmed strong leadership skills

High level of interpersonal and team working skills

Negotiation skills

Good communication at all levels within BP

Very well organized and strong time management

Ability to understand changes in external and internal business environment

Ability to prepare, supervise and review budgets

Asset Management skills

Good analytical and PC skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

An attractive remuneration package including a bonus system and various social benefits including programs to improve work/life balance and wellbeing

The gross monthly salary according to the collective agreement is € 7000 (min salary), - with willingness to overpay depending on qualifications and experience

Your modern workplace is located in the heart of Vienna and offers a panoramic view of one of the most beautiful metropolises in Europe

Free parking in the office garage

Two days working from home per week

Agile and flexible working in a digitalized, team-oriented and international environment

Equity matching program

Company pension

Lunch subsidy

Learning and development opportunities



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



