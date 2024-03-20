Construction & Maintenance Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Retail Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team as a

Construction and Maintenance Manager NL

You will own the responsibility for all asset operations activities and for the delivery of the construction and maintenance agenda, as well as for the management of bp owned retail assets.

In this role You will:

Develop and execute construction and maintenance strategy within Netherlands.

within Netherlands. Manage construction and maintenance activities and team to ensure that their resources and costs are aligned to the needs of the business. (compliance and conformance).

Close co-operation with Commercial Development/Real Estate team to ensure that bp & compliance requirements are respected in negotiations and external relationship management.

Managing the construction and maintenance budgets (including the planning cycle), identifying deviations, defining mitigation plans, and finding opportunities to optimise maintenance and construction spend without compromising regulatory and bp HSSE requirements.

(including the planning cycle), identifying deviations, defining mitigation plans, and finding opportunities to optimise maintenance and construction spend without compromising regulatory and bp HSSE requirements. Co-owns the participation, network development and optimization strategy jointly with the local Operations team.

Apply and implement bp HSSE standards to minimise risks to people and the environment and to maintain bp's integrity and value.

to minimise risks to people and the environment and to maintain bp's integrity and value. Assure regulatory compliance in terms of assets, permits, protocols but also technical documentations, licenses renewal and environmental compliance including maintaining and owning constructive relations with local authorities where applicable.

in terms of assets, permits, protocols but also technical documentations, licenses renewal and environmental compliance including maintaining and owning constructive relations with local authorities where applicable. Acting as the legally responsible person for all construction and maintenance related regulatory requirements.

We have the following requirements:

Min 10 years work experience in relevant business area

Track record in program, project or maintenance management including budget management

Experience in supervising and challenging engineering works

Experience in people management and coaching

Sound understanding of retail business

Strong Safety Leadership skills

Strong Financial competence

Proven strong leadership skills

Fluent in Dutch and English

A good understanding of EMRA regulations will be advantageous

Experience in petrol forecourt construction or maintenance is an advantage

Why join our team?

We recognise the contribution you make to our business with a whole range of benefits including a competitive salary, benefits and work environment for our staff as well as being committed to your ongoing professional development. We provide also phenomenal environment such as inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, and life & health insurance, medical care package.

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



