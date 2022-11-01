Construction Management (Early Career) - Whiting, IN

The position of Construction Management will be part of the Maintenance Planning & Scheduling department at the Whiting Refinery in NW Indiana. The work will involve collaborating with operations, maintenance, environmental, safety, and engineering personnel to develop detailed work execution plans based on the overall scope of work that supports repair/construction on production units.
Specific responsibilities include reviewing work requests in the field, building detailed execution plans consisting of mitigating safety hazards, creating work steps needed to complete repair/construction activity, cost estimates, manpower plans, identifying and procuring materials & equipment in order to maintain the safe, environmentally sound and efficient operation of the refinery.
The role involves applying construction management principles to the smallest of parts to the largest of industrial systems.
Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities