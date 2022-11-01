Site traffic information and cookies

Construction Management (Early Career) - Whiting, IN

  • Location United States - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Graduates
  • Job code 139919BR
  • Experience level
Job summary

The position of Construction Management will be part of the Maintenance Planning & Scheduling department at the Whiting Refinery in NW Indiana. The work will involve collaborating with operations, maintenance, environmental, safety, and engineering personnel to develop detailed work execution plans based on the overall scope of work that supports repair/construction on production units.

Specific responsibilities include reviewing work requests in the field, building detailed execution plans consisting of mitigating safety hazards, creating work steps needed to complete repair/construction activity, cost estimates, manpower plans, identifying and procuring materials & equipment in order to maintain the safe, environmentally sound and efficient operation of the refinery.

The role involves applying construction management principles to the smallest of parts to the largest of industrial systems.

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities

  • Develop and manage maintenance orders (MOs) within a computerized maintenance management system (i.e. SAP).
  • Work closely with Operations (Owners) and Engineers to evaluate and determine required scope of work.
  • Develop job packages that include HSSE procedures/documents, work execution plan, bills of materials, drawings, pictures, QA/QC information, technical procedures/documents.
    Generate purchase requisitions for any resources required to support execution of work in the field.
  • Assure proper closure of MOs including documenting, initiating any follow-up MOs and review plan vs. actual results.
  • Work with a Maintenance Supervisor or Reliability Engineer to ensure historical information is entered into SAP or appropriate database.
  • Manage backlog of needed job scopes and facilitate team meetings with Maintenance, Operations, Engineering to establish work priorities.
  • Share, collaborate and provide input regarding job plans and work documentation:
  • Work closely with other Maintenance Planners to share lessons learned and provide the best possible plans
  • Identify and communicate reoccurring equipment problems to Unit Engineers
  • Develop and maintain library of equipment files and maintenance plans
This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience
  • Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience
  • Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience
Development
  • Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps
  • Building of interpersonal and enabling skills
  • Support towards professional accreditation or chartership
Support
  • Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network
  • Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice
  • Technical support network

