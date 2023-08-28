Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Construction Management (Early Career) - Whiting Refinery

Are you ready to ignite your potential with BP?

bp’s modernized Whiting refinery is the largest in the Midwest and a critical supplier of fuel in the region. Whiting has been a key anchor of the northwest Indiana economy, as well as the surrounding community.

The position of Construction Management will be part of the Maintenance Planning & Scheduling department at the Whiting Refinery in NW Indiana. The work will involve collaborating with operations, maintenance, environmental, safety, and engineering personnel to develop detailed work execution plans based on the overall scope of work that supports repair/construction on production units.

Specific responsibilities include reviewing work requests in the field, building detailed execution plans consisting of mitigating safety hazards, creating work steps needed to complete repair/construction activity, cost estimates, manpower plans, identifying and procuring materials & equipment in order to maintain the safe, environmentally sound and efficient operation of the refinery.

The role involves applying construction management principles to the smallest of parts to the largest of industrial systems.

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities

Develop and manage maintenance orders (MOs) within a computerized maintenance management system (i.e. SAP).

Work closely with Operations (Owners) and Engineers to evaluate and determine required scope of work.

Develop job packages that include HSSE procedures/documents, work execution plan, bills of materials, drawings, pictures, QA/QC information, technical procedures/documents.

Generate purchase requisitions for any resources required to support execution of work in the field.

Assure proper closure of MOs including documenting, initiating any follow-up MOs and review plan vs. actual results.

Work with a Maintenance Supervisor or Reliability Engineer to ensure historical information is entered into SAP or appropriate database.

Manage backlog of needed job scopes and facilitate team meetings with Maintenance, Operations, Engineering to establish work priorities.

Share, collaborate and provide input regarding job plans and work documentation:

Work closely with other Maintenance Planners to share lessons learned and provide the best possible plans

Identify and communicate reoccurring equipment problems to Unit Engineers

Develop and maintain library of equipment files and maintenance plans

Minimum Requirements

• Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.2 or higher

• Graduating between December 2023 or Summer 2024

• No sponsorship is available for this position

• Bachelors degree completed prior to starting in one of the following areas : Construction management, Construction Engineering, Civil Engineering

This role will be a part of bp’s One Engineering Program. Through this program, early career discipline engineers will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed. The One Engineering Program is structured with three key components:

Experience

Opportunity to build technical depth and breadth of experience

Two 18-month assessments, including one field experience

Development

Technical development aligned to discipline roadmaps

Building of interpersonal and enabling skills

Support towards professional accreditation or chartership

Support

Part of the global engineering community and One bp early careers network

Dedicated program team, day-to-day support, mentoring and advice

Technical support network

Located on the Lake Michigan shoreline in northwest Indiana, not only is Whiting the largest refinery in the Midwest — it also makes enormous contributions to the region’s transportation network. The Whiting refinery can process around 440,000 barrels of crude oil every day. Everyday the refinery produces around 10 million gallons of gasoline, 4 million gallons of diesel and 2 million gallons of jet fuel. bp’s Whiting refinery can produce enough gasoline each day to support the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars. With more than 130 years of operations, bp’s Whiting refinery team is looking to the future by making strides to improve the facility’s efficiency and help reduce its emissions.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.