Grade K Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience through a carefully monitored assignment and learning about the business and the Company.

Production & Operations



Business Support Group



Construction Management (Intern) – Whiting Refinery

bp’s modernized Whiting refinery is the largest in the Midwest and a critical supplier of fuel in the region. It is bp’s largest refinery worldwide, capable of processing around 430,000 barrels of crude oil and producing it into 19 million gallons of refined products every day. The Whiting Refinery supports the average daily travel of more than 7 million cars and produces about 7 percent of all asphalt in the United States.

As a Construction Management Intern at the Whiting Refinery, your projects will involve collaborating with operations, maintenance, environmental, safety, and engineering personnel to develop detailed work execution plans based on the overall scope of work that supports repair/construction on production units.

Specific responsibilities include reviewing work requests in the field, building detailed execution plans consisting of mitigating safety hazards, creating work steps needed to complete repair/construction activity, cost estimates, manpower plans, identifying and procuring materials & equipment in order to maintain the safe, environmentally sound and efficient operation of the refinery.

The role involves applying construction management principles to the smallest of parts to the largest of industrial systems.

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities

Develop and manage maintenance orders (MOs) within a computerized maintenance management system (i.e. SAP).

Work closely with Operations (Owners) and Engineers to evaluate and determine required scope of work.

Develop job packages that include HSSE procedures/documents, work execution plan, bills of materials, drawings, pictures, QA/QC information, technical procedures/documents.

Generate purchase requisitions for any resources required to support execution of work in the field.

Assure proper closure of MOs including documenting, initiating any follow-up MOs and review plan vs. actual results.

Work with a Maintenance Supervisor or Reliability Engineer to ensure historical information is entered into SAP or appropriate database.

Manage backlog of needed job scopes and facilitate team meetings with Maintenance, Operations, Engineering to establish work priorities.

Share, collaborate and provide input regarding job plans and work documentation:

Work closely with other Maintenance Planners to share lessons learned and provide the best possible plans

Identify and communicate reoccurring equipment problems to Unit Engineers

Develop and maintain library of equipment files and maintenance plans

Successful interns will be considered for a full-time role within our One Engineering Program upon earning their degree. The One Engineering Program at bp is a development program for Early career discipline engineers, in which they will build their experience through challenging development assignments, develop a toolkit of transferable skills for the future, and have a dedicated network of support to help them succeed.

At bp, we love our interns! In addition to developing your technical capabilities within your given discipline, we ensure you enjoy your time with us and have a fun summer. Some of the wonderful things you’ll experience as a bp intern are:

12-week internship

Competitive pay

Retirement savings opportunities

bp provided corporate housing with furnished apartments

Relocation assistance (if eligible)

Social events, lunch & learns and community service opportunities

“Chat with a Leader” sessions

Projects centered on meaningful work and true business impacts

Minimum Requirements

Graduating between December 2024 and May 2025

Minimum 3.2 GPA

No sponsorship is available for this position

Working toward a degree in Construction Management or Civil Engineering



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



