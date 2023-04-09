Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Construction Manager to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Construction Manager will play a lead role in pre-construction planning, construction management and commissioning of large scale onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage either on a standalone basis or in support of green hydrogen production. The Construction Manager will be responsible for ensuring safe, effective and competitive construction of individual projects and / or work packages on larger projects. They will form part of multi-disciplinary project teams and work closely with both internal and external stakeholders related to project construction. This role will also support early-stage project origination and feasibility assessments and will be expected to work closely with peers in other regions and subject matter experts in the Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure best practice is deployed effectively.
