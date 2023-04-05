Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity for Construction Manager to join our Gas & Low Carbon Energy Business and be part of Onshore Renewables team. The successful candidate will drive construction planning, construction management and commissioning of large scale onshore renewable energy projects which involve wind, solar and energy storage either on a standalone basis or in support of green hydrogen production.



This role will be part of multi-disciplinary project team working closely with both internal and external stakeholders related to project construction. You will support early-stage project origination and feasibility assessments and will collaborate with peers in other regions and subject matter experts in the Technical Centre of Excellence to ensure best practice is deployed effectively.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Lead pre-construction planning activity for multi-technology onshore renewable projects including the development of local construction management plans, logistics plans and execution strategies.

• Manage the construction of onshore renewables projects and / or work packages through the execution and commissioning phases.

• Support the origination and feasibility assessment of early-stage onshore renewables projects and collaborate with Technical Centre of Excellence and other business initiatives as required.

• Act as the day-to-day interface with construction related contractors and work with procurement to ensure effective contract management.

• Lead constructability assessments, construction readiness reviews and risk reviews.

• Provide local construction input into CAPEX and OPEX estimating activities.

• Manage and report on project cost, schedule, safety, quality and risk during construction along with any other significant metrics of project success.

• Provide leadership to projects teams and ensure effective management and engagement with internal and external stakeholders relevant to the construction of the project.

• Build a network of relationships with related construction functions within bp and external construction service providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.

• Ensure compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations, and best practices.



ABOUT YOU:

• A minimum of a technical bachelor's degree required; masters preferred. Additional engineering, construction, or projects management qualifications a plus.

• A minimum of 10 years of construction planning and execution experience with 7 years direct experience managing the construction of renewable energy projects. Ideally a blend of solar, onshore wind and battery experience.

• A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to construction and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

• Strong project management expertise and knowledge of industry standards and best practices.

• Strong leadership skills with ability to bring people together.

• Ability to interact with relevant external project stakeholders e.g. partners, local communities, suppliers, contractors, politicians, authorities and regulators.

• Ability to travel as required, including to site and various meetings.



This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



WHY JOIN US?

• Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

• 12% superannuation.

• Share options and fuel discounts.

• Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

