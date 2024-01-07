Construction Manager Discipline Lead - Production East

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

We are looking for an experienced Construction Manager who will provide safety leadership throughout site projects organisation, manage a team of embedded construction managers/specialists deployed in a unit and manage the Global vision for construction, strategy and functional priorities!In this role you will set out the construction framework and construction strategy within each unit, empower/enable the regional teams to deliver excellence, drive functional excellence throughout the full project lifecycle by championing a construction led engineering philosophy, through constructability in Front End Loading, Execution readiness assessments, Field HSSE performance and cost/schedule performance.Please note that this role is open to applications from Azerbaijan, Indonesia and Oman.



Job Description:



We expect you to:

Ensure that the framework for construction activities are set up for safe execution, including assuring compliance with Health, Safety, Security and Environmental policies and also bp safe working principles/standards.

Provide a global focal point for regional teams and contractors for support and escalation of HSE concerns and requirements.

Work collaboratively with Unit and Project Leads to make sure construction activity is right sized to meet Site Projects activities.

Provide global construction assurance and self-verification throughout project lifecycle to embed high quality, predictable, safe and efficient execution solutions, including management of EPC/EPCm contractors at both global/regional levels.

Set standards of global excellence and develop team capability in execution of project/constructability reviews to identify and mitigate project construction risks through inherently safer design and front-end loading of site activities.

Determine and drive excellence in construction readiness reviews and provides support to identify risk mitigations and sharing of knowledge to lower risks.

Promote global sharing of knowledge and interfacing across the construction function.

Develop and mentor regional construction managers and construction specialists. Actively upskill/coach employees to support team and personal development goals.

Work with regional and global teams to improve contractor competency.

Provide active challenge both globally and regionally on proposed technical solutions to ensure construction option is feasible and are advocates for a construction driven engineering philosophy.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

A degree in Construction Management/Engineering/Technical Field and/or proven construction management work experience.

Extensive Construction Management experience in Oil & Gas or comparable heavy industry.

Experience monitoring, coordinating & managing a team of construction professionals.

Ability to provide technical coaching/mentoring to experienced employees within the Construction Management area.

Detailed understanding of construction planning and schedule development.

Knowledge of and experience with a stage gated project execution process.

Understanding of Front-End Loading (FEL) concepts, engineering, project development, constructability and project controls.

Knowledge of Construction safety, including risk identification and mitigation, in the project development as well as execution phases of a Project.

Experience of projects and turnaround integration and execution.

Capability to provide high level Construction Management for a large portfolio of projects across multiple sites.

Experienced in contracting strategies and long-term demand planning.

Experience managing Contractors at the field and executive level.

Strong organization, teamwork, and communication skills and awareness of agile ways of working.

Preferred background and experience in previous bp projects.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

