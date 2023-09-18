Construction Manager - Pipelines

Job summary

P&O Projects are looking for a Construction Manager with extensive onshore pipeline experience to support its current portfolio of projects during the front end loading stages, transitioning to a field deployed role as and when projects progress to the Execute stage. Prior to construction work commencing the selected individual will be expected to split their time between bp’s Sunbury office and the Contractor’s offices located in various parts of the UK and will therefore require a high level of travelling. During this period a degree of flexible home/office working may be possible. The reporting line will be through the Construction Management Discipline with a daily working relationship with the Project Leadership teams.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Construction Management of Define and subsequent Execute Contractors.

Develop and manage Define and execute bp construction organisations.

Ensure all deliverables as defined by MPcp and bp’s Construction Practices are developed in line with stage gate requirements.

Develop construction input into Define and Execute Contracts.

Support Development Consent Order (DCO) and Local Town and Country Planning processes to ensure construction requirements are fully captured.

Establish and manage relationships with key regional stakeholders.

Develop Industrial Relations strategies in line with other bp UK onshore projects

Lead constructability assessments, construction readiness reviews and risk reviews.

Provide construction input into Cost and Schedule estimates.

Manage and report on construction performance metrics critical to project success.

Provide technical support, review, and assurance of contractor plans, procedures, and processes to ensure compliance with bp requirements.

Provide leadership to projects teams and ensure effective management and engagement with internal and external stakeholders relevant to the construction of the project.

Build a network of relationships with related construction functions within bp and external construction service providers in the wider onshore renewables industry.

Lead the identification and mitigation of project specific construction risks.

Capture, communicate, and apply lessons learned and best practices to ensure value is maximized.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are appropriately mitigated.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree

Chartered Engineering (or equivalent) qualification

Extensive & demonstrated experience of leading large scale construction works through Define & Execute stages

Essential Experience

Held Construction Leadership roles through the engineering, procurement and construction phases for large scale onshore pipeline project delivery

Strong pipelines construction experience including execution of trenchless crossings

Experience of working in brownfield and greenfield environments

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to construction and the ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Strong project management expertise and knowledge of industry standards and best practices.

Strong leadership skills with ability to bring people together.

Ability to interact with relevant external project stakeholders e.g. partners, local communities, suppliers, contractors, authorities and regulators.

Ability and willingness to travel as required, including to site and various meetings.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

