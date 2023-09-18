Construction Manager - Pipelines

P&O Projects are looking for a Construction Manager with extensive onshore pipeline experience to support its current portfolio of projects during the front end loading stages, transitioning to a field deployed role as and when projects progress to the Execute stage. Prior to construction work commencing the selected individual will be expected to split their time between bp’s Sunbury office and the Contractor’s offices located in various parts of the UK and will therefore require a high level of travelling. During this period a degree of flexible home/office working may be possible. The reporting line will be through the Construction Management Discipline with a daily working relationship with the Project Leadership teams.
Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Education
Essential Experience
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.