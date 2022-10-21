Construction Manager - Power Infrastructure

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

BPX currently has an industry-leading plan to grid-electrify large central facilities and a significant portion of upstream development and operations including brown-field conversions over the next several years. The Construction Manager will be providing field construction oversight expertise in support of this plan. This will involve successful delivery of multiple industry leading projects including but not limited to: Multiple 20-30MVA compression facilities electrification, Multiple well site electrification projects, PME connections, distribution powerline installations, 138kV transmission lines, Multiple 138kV/25kV Substations, Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), Renewable Power Generation (Solar /Wind), grid electric fracking, electric Drilling. This role will primarily support the Permian Business Unit. The construction manager will provide oversight to field construction team and will plan construction execution for all infrastructure activities to ensure that all projects within the power infrastructure team are safely executed to the highest level of quality standards. The ideal candidate for this role would be someone with vast experience in field construction management and oversight, someone with experience in the entire power system value chain (transmission, distribution, facilities, generation), passionate and very sound in power system analysis, has a strong background in industrial electrical system design and installation, has a strong follow-through work ethic, has attention to detail, strong safety leader, and team player. Must also be able to communicate ideas to varied audience including technical and executive leadership.

Key Accountabilities: Manage contractor onboarding and contracting

Oversee field compliance with bpx policies and procedures

Oversee adherence to bpx Control of Work policies and requirements

Mentor field construction team and contractor on safe and quality execution

Manage project construction scheduling

Supervise field construction superintendents and inspectors

Lead the development and update of construction standards as required

Manage and work with central HSSE team in the enforcement of safety standards

Support engineering consultants in detailed design efforts

Conduct quality assurance reviews on site installation

Lead Change (MoC) process

Assist with electrical power distribution planning.

Assist in the development of new design standards or manage updates to existing ones

Assist in the development of new quality assurance standards or manage updates to existing ones

Oversee or assist with quality assurance reviews on construction

Assist with or lead construction hazard reviews

Participate/Lead electrical system Hazard Reviews

Assist in development of engineering standards

Assist with regulatory permit applications

Lead incident investigations

Lead detailed Root Cause Failure Analysis

Assist in implementing updates to electrical safety policy

Assist in implementation of field construction safety standards by performing routine field audits Essential Education: BS in Engineering but will consider other degrees

Electrician or Lineman License or other electrical license including PE

Essential Experience and Job Requirements: Essential Experience: Minimum 12 years of industry experience with MINIMUM 3 Years in Construction Management Capacity

Commissioning and start-up of large central processing facilities

Construction Management Experience on Transmission and Distribution and Strong Plus

Experience working for an electric utility construction team desired but not required

Ability to travel and stay on site as needed to ensure successful project delivery



Desirable criteria Experience managing field construction of electrical systems

Hands on field construction experience

Attention to detail in quality assurance verifications

Passion for electrical power system analysis and technically sound on electrical installations

Understanding of financial analysis

Strong understanding of project controls

Ability to work on multiple projects

Ability to understand and interpret contracts

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $153,037 - $223,515

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.