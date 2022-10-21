Construction Manager - Power Infrastructure

BPX currently has an industry-leading plan to grid-electrify large central facilities and a significant portion of upstream development and operations including brown-field conversions over the next several years. The Construction Manager will be providing field construction oversight expertise in support of this plan. This will involve successful delivery of multiple industry leading projects including but not limited to: Multiple 20-30MVA compression facilities electrification, Multiple well site electrification projects, PME connections, distribution powerline installations, 138kV transmission lines, Multiple 138kV/25kV Substations, Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), Renewable Power Generation (Solar /Wind), grid electric fracking, electric Drilling. This role will primarily support the Permian Business Unit. The construction manager will provide oversight to field construction team and will plan construction execution for all infrastructure activities to ensure that all projects within the power infrastructure team are safely executed to the highest level of quality standards. The ideal candidate for this role would be someone with vast experience in field construction management and oversight, someone with experience in the entire power system value chain (transmission, distribution, facilities, generation), passionate and very sound in power system analysis, has a strong background in industrial electrical system design and installation, has a strong follow-through work ethic, has attention to detail, strong safety leader, and team player. Must also be able to communicate ideas to varied audience including technical and executive leadership.
