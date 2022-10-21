Site traffic information and cookies

Construction Manager - Power Infrastructure

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 140267BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

BPX currently has an industry-leading plan to grid-electrify large central facilities and a significant portion of upstream development and operations including brown-field conversions over the next several years. The Construction Manager will be providing field construction oversight expertise in support of this plan. This will involve successful delivery of multiple industry leading projects including but not limited to: Multiple 20-30MVA compression facilities electrification, Multiple well site electrification projects, PME connections, distribution powerline installations, 138kV transmission lines, Multiple 138kV/25kV Substations, Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), Renewable Power Generation (Solar /Wind), grid electric fracking, electric Drilling. This role will primarily support the Permian Business Unit. The construction manager will provide oversight to field construction team and will plan construction execution for all infrastructure activities to ensure that all projects within the power infrastructure team are safely executed to the highest level of quality standards. The ideal candidate for this role would be someone with vast experience in field construction management and oversight, someone with experience in the entire power system value chain (transmission, distribution, facilities, generation), passionate and very sound in power system analysis, has a strong background in industrial electrical system design and installation, has a strong follow-through work ethic, has attention to detail, strong safety leader, and team player. Must also be able to communicate ideas to varied audience including technical and executive leadership.

Key Accountabilities:
  • Manage contractor onboarding and contracting
  • Oversee field compliance with bpx policies and procedures
  • Oversee adherence to bpx Control of Work policies and requirements
  • Mentor field construction team and contractor on safe and quality execution
  • Manage project construction scheduling
  • Supervise field construction superintendents and inspectors
  • Lead the development and update of construction standards as required
  • Manage and work with central HSSE team in the enforcement of safety standards
  • Support engineering consultants in detailed design efforts
  • Conduct quality assurance reviews on site installation
  • Lead Change (MoC) process
  • Assist with electrical power distribution planning.
  • Assist in the development of new design standards or manage updates to existing ones
  • Assist in the development of new quality assurance standards or manage updates to existing ones
  • Oversee or assist with quality assurance reviews on construction
  • Assist with or lead construction hazard reviews
  • Participate/Lead electrical system Hazard Reviews
  • Assist in development of engineering standards
  • Assist with regulatory permit applications
  • Lead incident investigations
  • Lead detailed Root Cause Failure Analysis
  • Assist in implementing updates to electrical safety policy
  • Assist in implementation of field construction safety standards by performing routine field audits

Essential Education:

  • BS in Engineering but will consider other degrees
  • Electrician or Lineman License or other electrical license including PE

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Essential Experience:
  • Minimum 12 years of industry experience with MINIMUM 3 Years in Construction Management Capacity
  • Commissioning and start-up of large central processing facilities
  • Construction Management Experience on Transmission and Distribution and Strong Plus
  • Experience working for an electric utility construction team desired but not required
  • Ability to travel and stay on site as needed to ensure successful project delivery

Desirable criteria

  • Experience managing field construction of electrical systems
  • Hands on field construction experience
  • Attention to detail in quality assurance verifications
  • Passion for electrical power system analysis and technically sound on electrical installations
  • Understanding of financial analysis
  • Strong understanding of project controls
  • Ability to work on multiple projects
  • Ability to understand and interpret contracts
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $153,037 - $223,515
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

