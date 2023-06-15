Construction Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

Provides visible safety leadership throughout Site Projects organisation on and offsite.

Works within a squad or squads to support Site Projects delivery, in line with safety, risk and business goals.

Implements guidance for technical assurance associated with discipline’s activities within the squad and ensures work is executed to agreed technical standards.

Reports to the Discipline Lead for technical and developmental aspects of their role

Reports to the Squad Lead and/or Production Services Unit/Project Delivery Unit Lead for prioritisation of work and regional activity

Ensures the construction execution strategy is developed and supports its implementation to all stages of Site Projects lifecycle.

Responsible for overall construction safety, construction strategy, administration of the construction technical details, schedules and budgetary performance.

Understands squad and unit priorities and supports accordingly.



More specifically:



Champions HSE and Safe, Efficient Ways of Working

Ensures that construction activity is safely executed. Including assuring compliance with Health, Safety, Security and Environmental policies and also BP safe working principles/standards.

Provides a key focal point for site teams and contractors for support and escalation of HSE concerns and requirements.

Promotes safe working practises for site execution within projects throughout the project life cycle and ensures lessons learned are captured and embedded into future projects.

Ensures self-verification and contractor oversight plans are in place for key construction contractors.

Monitors safety leading and lagging indicators and supports pro-active interventions.

Ensures SIMOPs reviews are updated throughout schedule development to ensure operational safety is embedded into the plan.



Manages Construction Activity.

Collaborates with CM/DL to ensure appropriate framework for construction is in place to meet squad and unit goals and ensures stakeholders/interfaces are managed within that framework.

Works collaboratively with squad lead, unit leads and projects discipline personnel to develop and execute Site Projects activities.

Plays a key role in construction contract performance management and sets/implements the agreed construction key performance indicators. Such as Non-Productive Time and productivity.

Provides construction assurance and self-verification throughout project life cycle to embed high quality, predictable, safe and efficient execution solutions, including management of EPC/EPCm contractors where utilised.

Ensures construction framework includes project/constructability reviews to identify and mitigate project construction risks through inherently safer design and front-end loading of site activities.

May be Contract Account Manager for some construction contracts.

Contributes to and ensures that certification, commissioning and handover plans are in place for all scopes along with a change management process.

Supports development, integration, and execution of TAR scopes in support of Site Projects and programs.

Ensures readiness reviews are undertaken for all scopes to identify and ensure mitigation of project execution risks in advance of them presenting onsite.

Ensures construction reviews, work packages, method statements and risk assessments are of appropriate standards.

Reviews any deviations from agreed construction strategies with discipline lead.

Works with squad lead and site projects team to ensure project plans are in agreed global format and interfaced with the Asset schedules.

Provide Construction input as needed during all CVP stages to ensure projects are front-end-loaded (FEL) appropriately and construction feasibility and MAR risks understood.

Accountable for Construction Execution Plans and provides input as needed into any other construction aspects of the Project Execution Plan.

Monitor all construction activity performed by construction contractors to ensure that cost and schedule performance targets are met as planned and that their work is in accordance with work packages, specifications, and good practices.

Interface as necessary with Contractor Field Supervisors to ensure safety, quality and efficient delivery of projects.

Endorses project readiness to proceed through Go/No Go meetings with recognition of risks or recommends rescheduling until risks are mitigated.

Takes lead as Cherry Point Soils Manager, works collaboratively with the site to ensure near and long-term strategy is in place, communicated, and maintained (refer to Soils Manager R&R for Cherry Point).



People Management and Development

Supports Discipline Lead in day-to-day development and mentoring of construction specialists

Supports improving contractor competency

Promotes development of the in-region construction framework capability

Provide visible safety leadership to model desired behaviors to help prevent accidents or harm to people

Actively upskill/coach employees to support discipline and personal development goals.



Supports business prioritization and technical verification

Looks for execution efficiencies that can be safely adopted to increase predictability of site execution and minimise excess spend.

Verifies work based on RAPIDs and RACIs, as described in bp Site Projects common process (incl. consideration of risk). For example, supporting stage gate reviews.

Actively challenges proposed technical solutions to ensure construction option is feasible and are advocates for a construction driven engineering philosophy.

Contributes to front end construction feasibility and major accident hazard reviews.

Understands squad and unit priorities and supports accordingly.

Actively seeks out new safer and more efficient technologies for construction.

Maintains awareness of the construction industry globally and seeks out best practises from wider construction network within bp and external.

Lead, not only in Project execution, but in improving the overall effectiveness of Projects to enable delivery of the Project and TAR goals in a safe and efficient manner.

Ensure the proper front end loading of TAR related projects has been integrated into the TAR planning effort. This includes Cherry Point work groups and the contractors, as well as externally with the P&O bp Solutions – Construction Discipline.



Essential Requirements:

10 years of Oil and Gas Construction experience.

High School Diploma or Bachelor's Degree.



How much do we pay (Base)? $134,000 - $250,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.