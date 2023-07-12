Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Construction Manager - Site Projects will be responsible, as part of an integrated team, for all aspects of Construction including managing safety, strategy, administration of the Construction technical details, schedule and budgetary performance for an assigned suite of Projects, while efficiently maximizing the use of bp's capital. These Projects will be delivered in a Refining environment, typically while working around live operating units. The Construction Manager will also serve as a go to resource for the Construction Specialists amongst the team, take part in higher level meetings/committees.
Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Construction Manager - Site Projects will be responsible, as part of an integrated team, for all
Job Summary:
Job Description:
You will be part of a diverse and driven team working directly with Project Managers, Engineering, Projects Controls (Estimating, Cost, Scheduling), Operations, Maintenance and Contractors. The team works hard, is self-motivated, and we celebrate our successes.
Why join us?
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued
• Possibility to join our social communities and networks
• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
• Life and health insurance, medical care package
• And many other benefits.
Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Construction Management, Construction Planning, Cost estimating and cost control, Critical Thinking, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Heavy Construction, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Refining, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management {+ 6 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.