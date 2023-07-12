Job summary

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Construction Manager - Site Projects will be responsible, as part of an integrated team, for all aspects of Construction including managing safety, strategy, administration of the Construction technical details, schedule and budgetary performance for an assigned suite of Projects, while efficiently maximizing the use of bp's capital. These Projects will be delivered in a Refining environment, typically while working around live operating units. The Construction Manager will also serve as a go to resource for the Construction Specialists amongst the team, take part in higher level meetings/committees.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Outcomes and Accountabilities

Ensures that construction activity is safely executed. Including assuring compliance with Health, Safety, Security and Environmental policies and bp safe working principles/standards.

Ensures construction reviews, work packages, method statements and risk assessments are of appropriate standards.

Provide construction input as needed during front-end-loading (FEL) to build schedules, verify estimates, and provide Construction expertise to support the Construction driven Engineering philosophy.

Ensures construction framework includes project/constructability reviews to identify and mitigate project construction risks through inherently safer design and front-end loading of site activities.

Endorses project readiness to proceed through Go/No Go meetings with recognition of risks or recommends rescheduling until risks are mitigated.

Monitor all construction activity performed by construction contractors to ensure that cost and schedule performance targets are met as planned and that their work is in accordance with work packages, specifications, and good practices.

Interface as necessary with Contractor Field Supervisors to ensure safety, quality, and efficient delivery of projects.

Looks for execution efficiencies that can be safely adopted to increase predictability of site execution and minimize excess spend.

Actively seeks out new safer and more efficient technologies for construction.

Ensure Construction Lessons Learned are captured for feedback to future Projects.

Essential Requirements

B.S. in Construction Management or Engineering/Technical Field, or equivalent work experience

Experience managing Construction activities in Refining or 10+ years of experience in heavy industry

Thorough understanding of Construction planning and schedule development

Solid critical thinking and troubleshooting skills

Key Stakeholders

You will be part of a diverse and driven team working directly with Project Managers, Engineering, Projects Controls (Estimating, Cost, Scheduling), Operations, Maintenance and Contractors. The team works hard, is self-motivated, and we celebrate our successes.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

• A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued

• Possibility to join our social communities and networks

• Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

• Life and health insurance, medical care package

• And many other benefits.

Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Change control, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Construction Management, Construction Planning, Cost estimating and cost control, Critical Thinking, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Heavy Construction, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Refining, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management {+ 6 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.