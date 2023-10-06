This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet, and we know we can’t do it alone. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. We believe that our teams are strengthened by diversity. We invite application from all suitable candidates regardless of your gender, race, sexual orientation, or neurodiversity. Bring what makes you YOU!

As a Construction Manager you will lead a multi-discipline construction team to plan and deliver the construction elements of New Energy capital projects through to mechanical completion, ensuring that the facilities are constructed and handed over in a safe, timely and efficient manner, integrating all inputs and meeting the engineering and quality intent.

The reporting line will be through the Construction Management Discipline with a daily working relationship with Project Management.

The Opportunity

Leadership and oversight of all attributes of construction delivery

Establish the culture of safe execution and quality build throughout the project’s lifecycle.

Collaborate with all disciplines, contractor, and stakeholders to embed a ‘start with the end in mind’ mindset.

Lead the development of the construction execution strategy including schedule, readiness criteria, resource plan and budget in line with the overall project execution plan.

Engage with the engineering team during design development and lead implementation of constructability across all work scopes.

Lead a multi-discipline construction team and coordinate the work of the team to ensure efficient construction delivery.

Lead construction work scope development and construction contractor selection, act as contract accountable manager for construction work scopes, manage changes to scope, then ensure delivery within the plan.

Manage contractor performance and competence assurance.

Set KPIs for construction, oversees contractor execution of construction activities and accountable for contractor performance against targets, intervening as needed to ensure they are met.

Ensures conformance to bp’s requirements for work scopes and drives compliance with all technical integrity and HSSE expectations, acting as site safety leader.

Identifies construction execution risks at appropriate project stages manages risks in accordance with the project risk management plan.

Builds and maintains relationships with stakeholders, leads coordination of key contractor and construction interfaces to ensure smooth handover to commissioning.

Leads construction reviews (and contributes to other functional reviews) as the need arises by bp’s project common process and implements the construction self-verification programme within area of responsibility.

Systematically embeds and shares construction learning, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists throughout the project lifecycle.

About You

To be successful in the role the candidate must have:

Experience and track record in complex, onshore brownfield major projects

Experience in front end construction planning to de-risk brownfield scope discovery and execution

Experience in integrating with asset Operations and handling conflicting priorities.

Strong safety leadership for both personal and process safety

Ability to prioritise effectively and provide space for teams to deliver.

Can work within an Agile framework applying the tools and techniques to great effectiveness and efficiency to enable team performance.

Strong people skills, ability to lead by example and to lead without line authority.

Demonstrable ability to influence in areas of limited control.

Conducting meticulous and systematic performance management of project delivery against the plan

Demonstrates the ability to listen, learn and take lessons actively from wider bp to maximise value and performance for the project.

Experienced in contract management and proficient in cost and schedule management processes.

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid maternity leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



